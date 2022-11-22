College Football College football odds Week 12: How to bet Tulane-Cincinnati 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 19 Tulane (9-2, 6-1 in AAC) will head to No. 21 Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1 in AAC) in Week 12 of the college football season for a clash of two American Athletic Conference powers.

Tulane has had a dream season and will look to knock off one more conference opponent en route to a potential conference title.

Cincinnati looks to do the same after only losing two games to Arkansas and UCF. A win over Tulane would put it in the drivers' seat of the AAC.

Here's everything you need to know about Tulane-Cincinnati, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

No. 19 Tulane at No. 21 Cincinnati (noon ET Friday, ABC)

Point spread: Cincinnati -2 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Tulane covers)

Moneyline: Cincinnati -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Tulane +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.05 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

This season, Tulane is 9-2 against the spread (ATS) and 9-2 straight up (SU).

The Wave hit the Under in the Over/Under in six of 11 games, and is 15-12 ATS and 8-19 SU on the road against AAC opponents under Willie Fritz.

Cincinnati is 3-7-1 ATS and 9-2 SU this season.

The Bearcats are 8-6 ATS and 5-9 SU against top 20 opponents under Luke Fickell.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more