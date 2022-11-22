College Football
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Tulane-Cincinnati
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Tulane-Cincinnati

20 mins ago

No. 19 Tulane (9-2, 6-1 in AAC) will head to No. 21 Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1 in AAC) in Week 12 of the college football season for a clash of two American Athletic Conference powers. 

Tulane has had a dream season and will look to knock off one more conference opponent en route to a potential conference title. 

Cincinnati looks to do the same after only losing two games to Arkansas and UCF. A win over Tulane would put it in the drivers' seat of the AAC. 

Here's everything you need to know about Tulane-Cincinnati, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under. 

No. 19 Tulane at No. 21 Cincinnati (noon ET Friday, ABC)

Point spread: Cincinnati -2 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Tulane covers)
Moneyline: Cincinnati -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Tulane +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.05 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined 

Fri 5:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
21
Tulane Green Wave
TULANE
25
Cincinnati Bearcats
CIN

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

This season, Tulane is 9-2 against the spread (ATS) and 9-2 straight up (SU). 

The Wave hit the Under in the Over/Under in six of 11 games, and is 15-12 ATS and 8-19 SU on the road against AAC opponents under Willie Fritz.

Cincinnati is 3-7-1 ATS and 9-2 SU this season. 

The Bearcats are 8-6 ATS and 5-9 SU against top 20 opponents under Luke Fickell.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 13: Notre Dame-USC Over, other best bets
College Football

College football odds Week 13: Notre Dame-USC Over, other best bets

51 mins ago
College football odds Week 13: Michigan State-Penn State
College Football

College football odds Week 13: Michigan State-Penn State

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Utah-Colorado, Pick
College Football

College football odds Week 13: How to bet Utah-Colorado, Pick

1 hour ago
FOX Bet Super 6: Michigan-Ohio State BIG Noon Saturday $25,000 jackpot
College Football

FOX Bet Super 6: Michigan-Ohio State BIG Noon Saturday $25,000 jackpot

2 hours ago
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Michigan at Ohio State
College Football

Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Michigan at Ohio State

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes