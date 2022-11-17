College Football College football odds Week 12: How to bet Texas-Kansas 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Texas Longhorns travel to take on the Kansas Jayhawks for a Week 12 showdown between Big 12 rivals.

Though they're 6-4, the Longhorns did not play up to expectations this season. They lost to Alabama, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and most recently, to TCU in Week 11.

Kansas is also 6-4 on the season. The Jayhawks lost four out of the last five, including falling to Texas Tech 43-28 last weekend.

Which squad gets the bounce-back win in Week 12 — the Longhorns or the Jayhawks?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Texas and Kansas, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ).

Texas at Kansas (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Texas -9 (Texas favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Kansas covers)

Moneyline: Texas -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Kansas +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64 points scored by both teams combined



Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Texas is 6-4 against the spread (ATS) and 6-4 straight up (SU) this season. When facing Kansas since 2000, the Longhorns are 8-8 ATS and 14-2 SU. When it comes to road games, the Horns have gone 1-5 ATS in their last six games as the away team. The Under of the Over/Under (O/U) has hit in 11 of their last 16 games.

On the other side of the ball are the Jayhawks. Kansas is 7-2-1 ATS and 6-4 SU this season. The Hawks have gone 5-9-1 ATS and 2-13 SU as home underdogs since 2019. In the last six home games, Kansas is 5-0-1 ATS.

