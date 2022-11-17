College Football
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Iowa-Minnesota
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Iowa-Minnesota

1 hour ago

The Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers in a Week 12 battle between Big Ten teams.

The 6-4 Hawkeyes are coming off a 24-10 win over Wisconsin, while the 7-3 Gophers enter this contest after defeating Northwestern 31-3.

Which Big Ten team gets the win in Week 12 — visiting Iowa or home team Minnesota?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Iowa and Minnesota, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

Iowa at Minnesota (4 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Minnesota -2.5 (Minnesota favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Iowa covers)
Moneyline: Minnesota -149 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Iowa +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 31.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 9:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Iowa Hawkeyes
IOWA
Minnesota Golden Gophers
MINN

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Minnesota has gone 6-4 against the spread (ATS) and 7-3 straight up (SU) this season. Under coach P.J. Fleck, the Gophers are 13-10 ATS and 18-5 SU as home favorites. In their last 13 games, the Golden Gophers are Minnesota are 9-4 ATS.

On the other side of the ball this weekend are the Iowa Hawkeyes. They've gone 6-4 ATS and 6-4 SU this season. As road underdogs under coach Kirk Ferentz, Iowa is 33-31-1 ATS and 21-44 SU. In their last six games against Minnesota, Iowa is 6-0 ATS. 

The Under has hit in nine of the last 13 matchups between these two squads.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Texas-Kansas
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Texas-Kansas

1 hour ago
Chase Brown, Tuli Tuipulotu and other power players NFL scouts will watch in Week 12
College Football

Chase Brown, Tuli Tuipulotu and other power players NFL scouts will watch in Week 12

2 hours ago
Joe Gillespie carrying TCU's defensive legacy forward
College Football

Joe Gillespie carrying TCU's defensive legacy forward

5 hours ago
TCU vs. Baylor, USC vs. UCLA, more we're watching in Week 12
College Football

TCU vs. Baylor, USC vs. UCLA, more we're watching in Week 12

5 hours ago
College football odds Week 12: How to bet UAB-LSU
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet UAB-LSU

15 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes