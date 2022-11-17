College Football College football odds Week 12: How to bet Iowa-Minnesota 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers in a Week 12 battle between Big Ten teams.

The 6-4 Hawkeyes are coming off a 24-10 win over Wisconsin, while the 7-3 Gophers enter this contest after defeating Northwestern 31-3.

Which Big Ten team gets the win in Week 12 — visiting Iowa or home team Minnesota?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Iowa and Minnesota, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ).

Iowa at Minnesota (4 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Minnesota -2.5 (Minnesota favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: Minnesota -149 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Iowa +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 31.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Minnesota has gone 6-4 against the spread (ATS) and 7-3 straight up (SU) this season. Under coach P.J. Fleck, the Gophers are 13-10 ATS and 18-5 SU as home favorites. In their last 13 games, the Golden Gophers are Minnesota are 9-4 ATS.

On the other side of the ball this weekend are the Iowa Hawkeyes. They've gone 6-4 ATS and 6-4 SU this season. As road underdogs under coach Kirk Ferentz, Iowa is 33-31-1 ATS and 21-44 SU. In their last six games against Minnesota, Iowa is 6-0 ATS.

The Under has hit in nine of the last 13 matchups between these two squads.

