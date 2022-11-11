College Football
College football odds Week 11: How to bet UCF-Tulane
The UCF Knights travel to face the Tulane Green Wave for Week 11 of the college football season.

The Knights are 7-2 and are coming into this contest on a two-game winning streak that includes victories over Cincinnati and over Memphis. UCF's two losses this season were to Louisville and to East Carolina.

The Green Wave have posted an 8-1 record so far this season. Their only loss was to Southern Miss. But since that 27-24 loss to the Golden Eagles, Tulane has won five straight. 

Which team gets the win in Week 11 — the visiting Knights or the home team Wave?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between UCF and Tulane, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights from the FOX Sports research team (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 22 UCF at No. 17 Tulane (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Tulane -1.5 (Tulane favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise UCF covers)
Moneyline: Tulane -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); UCF -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

UCF is 6-3 against the spread (ATS) and 7-2 straight up (SU) this season. The total has gone Under in six of the nine UCF games this year. Since 2018, when the Knights are playing conference games on the road, they are 7-11 ATS and 11-7 SU.

Tulane, on the other hand, is 8-1 ATS and 8-1 SU this season. The Green Wave games have hit the Under in five of their nine games. They are 16-10 ATS and 13-13 SU at home against AAC opponents under coach Willie Fritz.

