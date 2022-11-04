College Football College football odds Week 10: How to bet Wake Forest-NC State 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons face off against NC State's Wolfpack in an ACC college football showdown between two top 20 teams.

The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee ranked both these squads in the Top 25 this week. The Deacons snagged No. 21, while NC State is sitting at No. 22. Both the Deacs and the Pack are 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

Which team gets win No. 7 in Week 10?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Wake Forest and NC State, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 21 Wake Forest at No. 22 NC State (8 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: Wake Forest -4 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise NC State covers)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); NC State +145 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Wake Forest is 6-2 against the spread (ATS) and 6-2 straight up (SU) this season. Under coach Dave Clawson, Wake has gone 4-4 ATS and 4-4 SU when facing NC State. On the road against ACC opponents under him, the Deacs have gone 17-18 ATS and 13-22 SU.

NC State is 2-6 ATS and 6-2 SU this season. Under head coach Dave Doeren, the Wolfpack has gone 4-5 ATS and 4-5 SU against Wake Forest. NC State is 18-21 ATS and 20-19 SU at home when facing ACC opponents under Coach Doeren.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more