College football odds Week 10: How to bet UCF-Memphis

21 mins ago

No. 25 UCF is headed to Memphis for a Week 10 college football matchup.

The Knights come into this one with a 6-2 record. Their only losses this season were against Louisville and East Carolina. In Week 9, the Knights took down the No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats and earned their first ranking of the season ahead of this weekend's road test with Memphis.

The Tigers come into this one having lost three straight. After starting 4-1, they have lost to Houston, East Carolina, and Tulane. They hope to get back on track at home against the Knights.

Who will prevail in this Week 10 AAC matchup?

Here's everything you need to know about UCF-Memphis, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

UCF at Memphis (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: UCF -3 (UCF favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Memphis covers)
Moneyline: UCF -167 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.00 total); Memphis +125 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.5 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 59 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

UCF is 5-3 against the spread (ATS) and 6-2 straight up (SU) this season. The Knights are 9-11 ATS and 13-7 SU as road favorites since 2018. In six of the last seven UCF games, the Under has hit.

Memphis is 3-5 ATS and 4-4 SU this season. The Tigers are 6-8-1 ATS and 1-14 SU against UCF since 2005. While most of UCF's games have hit the Under this season, the opposite is true for Memphis. The Over has hit in eight of the nine last Tiger games. 

