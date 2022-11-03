College Football College football odds Week 10: How to bet Texas Tech-TCU 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs Saturday at Noon on FOX for a Week 10 college football showdown.

The Raiders at 4-4 have had a disappointing season. They lost their most recent matchup against the Baylor Bears 45-17. TCU, on the other hand, has had a perfect season. The Horned Frogs had four-straight weeks of toppling ranked teams when they defeated Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Will TCU keep leap frogging in Week 10, or will Texas Tech pull the upset?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Texas Tech and TCU, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU (Noon ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: TCU -9.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)

Moneyline: TCU -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Texas Tech +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 69 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

How good are the Horned Frogs? They survived a gauntlet of four straight games against ranked opponents and then let West Virginia roll up 430 yards and 25 first downs before surviving in Morgantown.

It would be easy for TCU to overlook the Red Raiders, a squad that has lost three of the last four. TCU has a monster game next week against Texas in Austin, and that one will have huge recruiting ramifications, as well as huge impacts on the playoff race.

TCU QB Max Duggan is a fringe Heisman contender, and expect Red Raiders LB Tyree Wilson (41 QB hurries, tops in the Power 5) to be chasing him all night. The total has moved three points, and money on the Red Raiders pulled this off the 10 to 9.5. Tough to bet against TCU right now. However, the Frogs have started some games slowly — especially before making second-half adjustments that allow them to pull away.

Texas Tech will keep it close in the beginning.

PICK: Texas Tech +6 1st half

