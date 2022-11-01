College Football
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Alabama-LSU
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Alabama-LSU

28 mins ago

Alabama and LSU will face off in Baton Rouge for a college football battle between SEC West foes in Week 10.

The Crimson Tide come into his contest with a 7-1 record and on the heels of a 30-6 victory over Mississippi State in Week 8. The Tigers are 6-2 on the season and are on a two-game winning streak that includes victories over Florida and Ole Miss.

Can Bama improve to 8-1, or will the Bayou Bengals upset their rival and get win No. 7 at home?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Alabama and LSU, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Alabama -13 (Alabama favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise LSU covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -556 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); LSU +340 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
6
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA
15
LSU Tigers
LSU

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

We all know Alabama is rolling to the SEC title game, right?

Nick Saban’s defense was completely locked in two weeks ago [The Tide held No. 24 Mississippi State to six points], and now Bama comes off the bye to face an LSU team that is really nothing special.

The Tigers have some deficiencies on offense, but the real red flag has been their run defense. Opponents are averaging almost 150 yards per game on the ground, which could be a disaster against Bama back Jahmyr Gibbs. I expect Bryce Young & Co. to drop 45 points in the Bayou.

Lay the 13 before it gets any higher.

PICK: Alabama (-13 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 13 points

