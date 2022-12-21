College Football Coastal Carolina-East Carolina best bet, odds and how to bet 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in the Birmingham Bowl to wrap up their 2022 college football seasons.

Coastal Carolina started the season 6-0 and then took an L to Old Dominion. Star quarterback, Grayson McCall got injured in that game and was banged up for a couple weeks. The Chanticleers finished the year 9-3 after losing to James Madison and Troy. McCall entered the transfer portal, so look for Jarrett Guest to be leading the offense for the Chanticleers in this one.

East Carolina finished the year 7-5. In Week 1, the Pirates lost a heartbreaker to North Carolina State by one point. Veteran quarterback Holton Ahlers was a bright spot for the Pirates but struggled to score in the games they lost.

Which squad finishes the year with a W in the Birmingham Bowl — the Chanticleers or the Pirates?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Coastal Carolina and East Carolina, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (6:45 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 27, ESPN)

Point spread: East Carolina -8.5 (East Carolina favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Coastal Carolina covers)

Moneyline: East Carolina -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Coastal Carolina +225 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

The thrill of a third-straight double-digit winning season might not be enough for the Chants to overcome losing their change-agent coach Chadwell to Liberty.

PICK: Eastern Carolina (-8.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 8.5 points

