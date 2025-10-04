College Football
Cincinnati Improves to 4-1 With Upset Over No. 14 Iowa State
College Football

Cincinnati Improves to 4-1 With Upset Over No. 14 Iowa State

Published Oct. 4, 2025 4:51 p.m. ET

Brendan Sorsby passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns, Evan Pryor ran for 111 yards and two TDs and Cincinnati used a 17-point first quarter to beat No. 14 Iowa State 38-30 on Saturday.

The Bearcats (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) beat a ranked opponent at home for the first time since beating No. 16 Houston 35-20 on Dec. 4, 2021.

The Cyclones (5-1, 2-1) trailed 31-7 with 1:08 left in the second quarter before rallying to get within eight with 1:56 left in the game. Cincinnati recovered an onside kick to end the threat.

Rocco Becht passed for 314 yards and two touchdowns and ran another two in for the Cyclones.

Sorsby's 82-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Goodie in the fourth quarter was the Bearcats' longest pass play since 2015.

Iowa State, one of the least penalized teams in the country, had five penalties for 35 yards in the first half. The Cyclones jumped offside on third down to extend the Bearcats' opening drive, which led to a 30-yard TD run from Pryor for the game's first score.

The Cyclones went on to take a 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Becht got the Cyclones on the board early in the second on a 14-yard run.

Becht scored on a 4-yard run on the final play of the half and then threw an 11-yard TD pass to Brett Eskildsen on the opening drive in the third quarter.

The takeaway

Iowa State: The Cyclones had 16 players out injured, including all-Big 12 defensive backs Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams. They also were without their top two kickers. The Cyclones went 4 of 7 on fourth downs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Up next

Iowa State: Visits Colorado next Saturday.

Cincinnati: Hosts UCF next Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 College Football Week 6 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

2025 College Football Week 6 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes