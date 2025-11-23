Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Top 10 College Football Rankings: Week 14 Edition

It was all chalk this past week for the most part, but now the fun really begins.

It's rivalry week, which also means we're just one week away from conference championship weekend. With that in mind, let's take a look at my college football top 10 rankings ahead of Week 14.

Title odds: +175

Stress-free season no more. The Buckeyes are better than the Wolverines, but they were last year too. This one is all between the ear holes for Ohio State.

Title odds: +500

The Hoosiers are big favorites in the Bucket Game prior to the expected 1 vs 2 showdown in Indy.

Title odds: +800



The Aggies are slight favorites in Austin this week. There's not much to take away from the FCS blowout they put up on Saturday. Mike Elko's squad is already in the playoff, the only question is whether it will be as SEC Champion with a first round bye, or hosting a game at Kyle Field.

Title odds: +1000

Kirby Smart stayed true to the script with a ho hum non cover as a 40-point favorite. The Bulldogs have to be licking their chops looking at that Georgia Tech defense on tape. This will be a de facto home game at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Title odds: +1400

The Red Raiders are the clear-cut class of the Big 12 as they head to West Virginia, who is playing better— but still should have extreme difficulty scoring on one of the best defenses in the country.

Title odds: +1200

Here’s where it gets tough. If you ranked Oregon anywhere between here and 12th, I wouldn’t really have a problem with it. The pass defense did show some holes, albeit against a good passing attack, and the Ducks never could really put away SC until late. Washington will be a popular upset pick this week, but I don’t see it.

Title odds: +2200

The Ole Miss defense is the worst unit efficiency wise among CFP contenders. I’ve been a bit lower on the Rebels than most all year, but you have to honor the head-to-head with Oklahoma. Yeah, I know Ole Miss only has the one loss, but I'm not sure. It seems like Mississippi State kind of peaked early, so I’d be surprised if Ole Miss lost in Starkville— but if it did, I can easily see Ole Miss dropping completely out of the CFP.

Title odds: +2800

Oklahoma has been winning ugly, but a win is a win. Like Ole Miss, you have to honor the head-to-head with Alabama even if the Tide did everything better in the game outside of scoring more points than the Sooners— which is the goal here. LSU is a dead team walking and if OU can score 13 this week, that’s probably enough.

Title odds: +1600

There’s probably more pressure on Kalen DeBoer and Alabama than there is on Ohio State this week. That win in Athens was a long time ago and that week one loss in Tallahassee looks worse. I think Bama is better than Ole Miss and Oklahoma, but they lost the game to OU. So the Tide has to get a win here. Still, Bama has more quality wins than Miami or Notre Dame, so they stay ahead of both. But wow is this game at Jordan Hare going to be something. Win and in. Lose and see ya.

Title odds: +7000

Miami's résumé got a huge boost with what is now a QUALITY LOSS to SMU, who should be ranked this week. Yes, I’m being facetious, but doesn’t this illustrate the ridiculousness of Notre Dame and Utah being ranked ahead of Miami despite the Canes head-to-head win over the Irish, and Utah having one Top 40 Sagarin win and two quality losses? Anyway, the committee wanted consistency from the Canes and I’d hope three wins by a 113-34 margin since the OT loss at SMU would serve as an answer to those questions. Miami has a chance to reach the ACC title game with a win at Pitt and some not impossible help (losses by two of Duke, Virginia and SMU).

