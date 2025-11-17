This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Breaking news! A team that was previously unranked crept into my top 10 this week. And here's a hint: It's my alma mater. However, you'll see that I make a solid case for moving that squad into the conversation.

Other than that — oh, and the Tide taking a tumble — I'd say it's business as usual for the teams who we'll most likely see playing into December.

Let's take a look at my college football top 10 rankings ahead of Week 13.

Title odds: +275

The defending national champion Buckeyes have had an uneventful, basic, extremely ordinary season. They've played zero current ranked opponents and have had zero sweats since Week 1. They'll likely have another stroll this week against Rutgers, but I do wonder how much Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate will play with TTUN (The Team Up North) on deck next week.

Title odds: +500

The Hoosiers bounced back from the close call at Penn State with a win over offensively challenged Wisconsin. Now they get a week off before going to Purdue for the Bucket Game.

Title odds: +750



For the second time this season, South Carolina couldn’t hold a lead against an SEC power and this one was especially painful. After stopping the Gamecocks on a questionable play call on fourth down, everyone knew how this one was going to end. The Aggies get the FCS bye game this week before going to Austin in search of a 12-0 mark and a berth in the SEC Championship Game.

Title odds: +1000

Georgia looked different Saturday night. The close calls and injuries have all hardened this team. It has built depth. The Bulldogs were flying all over the place and the only Texas touchdown came on the short field after the interception. The Dawgs are peaking at the right time, having just played their two most complete games of the season. They have Charlotte in Week 13 and then a game in Atlanta against Georgia Tech. Not the worst thing in the world to miss the SEC title game and get a home game against the G5 rep — or even a first-round bye. The Bulldogs are live to win it all.

Title odds: +1400

The Red Raiders continue to be the class of the Big 12. We could be looking at a CFP home game for Tech and what an atmosphere that would be.

Title odds: +1500

The Ducks had every reason to let down on a short week with a bunch of injuries after a huge win in Iowa, but Oregon left zero doubt against Minnesota. They get SC this week at Autzen in a game they should win, as the Trojans haven’t won a road game as a 'dog in a spot like this in a long time. Might the Ducks even get WR Evan Stewart back for a playoff run?

Title odds: +2200

The Rebs got the win against Florida but it was far from the comfortable W most expected against a Gators team that looked like they quit the previous week. Miami’s early season win over Florida was far more dominant. Someone posed a question earlier in one of my group chats asking if Ole Miss is actually good or if they are just beating up on mid teams and an OU team that was still finding itself after the Mateer injury. I honestly couldn’t answer. Ole Miss gets a week off before an Egg Bowl in Starkville that I would suggest the Rebels win.

Title odds: +2000

The Sooners didn’t win the box score, but they finished with more points than Alabama and that's how they decide wins and losses. We talked last week about how you could get a nice price on the Sooners making the CFP and it appears they are now two home wins against shorthanded Missouri and LSU away from doing just that.

Title odds: +1500

Bama has been begging to get beat for weeks and Oklahoma finally obliged. Despite a massive edge in yards, the Tide turned it over three times, allowed a long pick-six and another turnover that set up the eventual game-winning field goal. There’s going to be a ton of pressure on Alabama in the Iron Bowl, which will serve as a de facto playoff game because if the Tide lose, they are out.

Title odds: +8000

Enough of the craziness. Yes, I'm a Miami alum, but I’m not going to let that stop me from real talk. Miami beat Notre Dame. Yes, it was Week 1. But it happened. The Hurricanes also just beat a common opponent with Notre Dame in N.C. State, 41-7 and led 31-0 at the same point in the game Notre Dame led 10-7. Miami and Alabama have the same record, and while the Tide have a couple more ranked wins than Miami, they also have an embarrassing loss in Tallahassee — the same site where Miami rolled over FSU.

The Canes have two losses on the final plays of those games but they also have a better win than Ohio State, Georgia, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Oregon, Notre Dame, BYU, Utah and Vanderbilt. Their SOS is better than Utah and Texas Tech. Why the CFP and other ranking systems continue to put the Canes behind Notre Dame, Utah and Vanderbilt is very confusing. It’s not a jai alai match where, if you lose a point, you go to the back of the line. If Miami puts together two more games like Saturday, it would be nearly impossible to leave a 10-2 Miami out of the CFP.

