Chills, Goosebumps, Kickoff: Best Week 3 College Football Hype Videos

FOX Sports Video Team

By the time Week 3 of the college football season kicks off, the stakes are higher, the rivalries are nastier, and the hype videos? They're absolute cinematic masterpieces.

From the crisp wind blowing through Notre Dame’s campus to the sunrise over Neyland Stadium, this week’s hype videos pull fans right into the heart of college football Saturday.

Here are the top college football hype videos ahead of Week 3.

Notre Dame lets us see and hear its iconic gameday experience, from tailgating on campus, to watching the player walk, to the band rushing out onto the field. Small moments utilized amazing natural sounds, like the players tapping the sign to the beat of the music as they walked out and the sound of the wind rustling through the flags. It makes viewers feel like we are there in South Bend. Ending the video right at kickoff, with just a hint of "Shipping up to Boston," gets us hyped for the game. This video was something special to watch.

Former Georgia great Richard Seymour has a perfect voice to narrate a great hype video ahead of a huge matchup. Halfway in, the video takes us through an exciting transition to the program's history at Neyland Stadium with the voice of legendary play-by-play announcer Larry Munson. Seymour’s voice blending into Munson’s at the end was an impactful way to finish it off. Also, check out the detail at the :58 mark, showing subtle fire across the player's eye shield, matching the narration.

Georgia isn't the only team getting fans pumped up for this battle! Tennessee starts this video off in a dramatic fashion, with the sun rising over the edge of Neyland Stadium. The animation taking us through the tunnel, up to the flyover, then back down and through the "T" is epic. The Vols' video team use exciting transitions to keep up the energy throughout.

Former Arkansas star Hunter Henry reflects on a famed game in program history, the Razorbacks' 2015 overtime win featuring Henry’s unforgettable lateral on fourth-and-25. If anyone knows about a four quarter war, it’s Henry, and seeing pieces of that final drive paired with some of the best moments from this season will certainly pump up any Razorback fan.

Wyoming gets ready for its rivalry game against Utah with a fun and innovative effect, showing some of the team's best moments from Week 2 imposed onto their home field. We haven't seen anything like this before!

