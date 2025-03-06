College Football Changes to spring football offers programs chance to reinvent themselves Updated Mar. 6, 2025 1:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Oklahoma joined several name-brand programs in a trend that is as predictable as it is worrisome for many college football fans, choosing to cancel its spring game and opt for a more fan-friendly showcase.

While this venture represents a new direction for Oklahoma, it's also indicative of the growing reluctance of many programs investing tens of millions of dollars in asset management (read: players) that they'd like to protect from poachers and injury. So, Oklahoma will instead host a combine, known as the "Crimson Combine."

"This is a brand-new spring football tradition for our fans," Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione said. "Crimson Combine will spotlight our players while also giving our fans the ability to get closer to the action and have the chance to engage directly with our team and coaching staff. We're planning some unique activities that will highlight our players and provide high entertainment value for everyone in attendance."

Sure, I'll watch your dad run a 40 against Deion Burks. But is that really what this is about? Nebraska, USC, Texas, Florida State and Oklahoma each have differing reasons for opting out of hosting a glorified practice for the public, but Huskers coach Matt Rhule was unafraid of saying why he has decided to do away with a tradition that he thinks can only hurt his program in the era of name, image and likeness.

"I think it's really, fundamentally — I hate to say it like this — it's really because last year we were one of the more televised spring games," Rhule said, "and I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that.

"To go out and bring in a bunch of new players and showcase them for all the other schools to watch, that doesn't make a lot of sense to me."

Yes, Rhule is correct in that spring football has worked as a springboard for some players to earn recognition and interest from other programs. But that's hardly the case for most players. Many programs design their spring games to showcase as little of their talent and playbook as possible. Some coaches even believe if you can pick up anything other than the basic philosophy of their offense and defensive schemes that they've put too much of the playbook into the game. The scoring is often convoluted, pitting the offense against the defense for phony points and he-didn't-even-touch-him tackles.

Some spring games make flag football look like a contact sport. But that's never been what the spring game was about — not for many players and most fans.

Former Oklahoma great Gerald McCoy was the kind of player who might've spent a 2025 spring game in sweats on the sideline rather than have coaches risk him pulling a hamstring or worse in a practice that meant nothing with respect to his contribution come September. Yet, he still disagreed with Oklahoma's decision to cancel the spring game for a glorified fan appreciation event.

"So no spring game? Just a showcase?" McCoy tweeted. "No opportunity for young guys to perform in front of fans? Guys who have improved to do it in front of the fans. What about the guys who may never see the field in a real game getting an opportunity in the spring game to get reps in front of a crowd. Aight I guess. Love yall. Always a Sooner but count me out on this one. Guess I'm officially an old head now"

Yes, you are, Gerald. We both are. But I'm not so old that I'd rather watch a meaningless practice where a walk-on might pop-off for 100 yards rushing against the No. 3 defense than perhaps give a younger fan, one just getting to know his heroes, the opportunity to make a core memory.

I imagine there's a little boy, a little girl, who will get to meet John Mateer, and in return, he becomes their favorite player based on a handshake, a kind word or an autograph. I imagine there's a teenager who might find out that his upbringing looked a lot like that of Brent Venables — hard, rough, unrelenting — and believes he can become a head coach one day too.

Yes, the emotionless business of college football is at work here. There is no doubt that the money counters and coaches, a conservative risk-averse group by nature, are unwilling to let players hit each other in earnest in April. But there's also an opening here for programs to reinvent themselves in pursuit of the next crop of lifelong fans. And that is for the best.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

