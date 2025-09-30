College Football
Carson Beck on Bear Bets: 'You're Supposed to Hate Florida State'
Carson Beck on Bear Bets: 'You're Supposed to Hate Florida State'

Published Oct. 2, 2025 7:18 p.m. ET

Carson Beck has never liked Florida State

From growing up in a Florida Gators household, to facing FSU in the 2023 Orange Bowl, to playing quarterback for the University of Miami, there's been no love lost between Beck and the Seminoles. 

"You weren’t allowed to wear garnet and gold in my house," Beck said while appearing on Thursday's episode of "Bear Bets". "Nobody ever liked Florida State — anybody that was close to me, nope."

That animosity is at an all-time high for Beck this week as he leads No. 3 Miami against No. 18 Florida State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. 

Beck and his teammates are making sacrifices in practice this week. To prepare for the hostile atmosphere at Doak S. Campbell Stadium, the Hurricanes are blasting Florida State’s fight song throughout their indoor facility.

"I believe the loudest stadium we're going to play in is the indoor that you're looking at right now," Beck said, gesturing to the Hurricanes' practice field. 

Saturday will mark Beck’s first game at Florida State, but it’s not his first meeting with the Seminoles. As a junior at Georgia, he used his deep-rooted hatred for FSU as fuel in the Orange Bowl — throwing for 203 yards and two touchdowns in just one half as the Bulldogs cruised to a 63–3 win.

Now, two years later, we’ll see how that hatred burns in a new uniform.

"I've just always known you're supposed to hate Florida State," Beck said. 

