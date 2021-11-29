College Football Can Lincoln Riley make USC, college football on the West Coast viable again? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Maybe it's a coincidence … but maybe it's not?

Whether former Oklahoma golden boy Spencer Rattler ends up at USC is undetermined, but one of Norman's former golden children is already donning the crimson and gold: Lincoln Riley.

Riley and USC sent shockwaves through the college football universe on Sunday when the 38-year old coach said goodbye to the Oklahoma Sooners program and hello to the USC Trojans and their fan base.

And on Monday, the aftershocks kept coming, including Rattler's announcement that he is leaving OU.

The numbers on Riley speak for themselves. In five seasons at OU, he went 55-10, won four Big 12 titles and guided the Sooners to three College Football Playoff appearances. He coached two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks and two No. 1 overall picks in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Can Riley produce the same success at the West Coast's traditional football power? One that has struggled mightily since Pete Carroll left in 2009?

Skip Bayless — a longtime Sooners fan — says buyer beware.

On Monday's edition of "Undisputed," Bayless didn't hold back regarding his disappointment over Riley's departure, saying that he believes Riley's focus has been on his next job as opposed to the Sooners football team in recent weeks.

"I am livid about what Lincoln Riley has done to this program over the last month or so. … This just didn't happen [Sunday] morning."

Bayless also thinks Riley wasn't keen on playing in the SEC, the conference that Oklahoma and Texas will join in 2025.

"Lincoln Riley just chickened out."

While Riley had success taking the Sooners to the CFP, they didn't find success in the CFP, going 0-3 in those three appearances.

Still, USC is at a point where it could only wish to get to the CFP, let alone win a game in it.

In the 12 seasons since Carroll left Southern California, the Trojans are a combined 95-53. In Carroll's nine seasons, USC went 97-19.

The Trojans have also been through three head coaches since Carroll's exit: Lane Kiffin (less than four seasons), Steve Sarkisian (less than two seasons) and Clay Helton (less than six seasons).

Clearly, the hope is that Riley can reverse the revolving door that has been the USC head coaching job and return the Trojans to prominence.

And Shannon Sharpe believes he'll do exactly that, mainly due to his pass-first style of play.

"You know what he's gonna do? He's gonna throw the football. That's why Alabama couldn't get 5-star quarterbacks. [They're] not going to Alabama to turn around and hand the ball off to Derrick Henry."

Riley might not be enamored with defense, but offense is his love language.

In his five seasons at OU, the Sooners averaged the second-most points per game in the FBS (43.6), trailing only Alabama (44.2). The Sooners also averaged the second-most yards per game in the FBS during his tenure (528.7), trailing only Ohio State (529.2).

OU also outgained Big 12 opponents by a ridiculous 9,075 yards under Riley. Coming in second is Oklahoma State, which outgained its opponents by 5,311 yards over the past five seasons.

Expectations for Riley are going to be through the roof, and whether he can meet them or not will be interesting to see. And that's the angle that Colin Cowherd latched onto on Monday's "The Herd," lauding the move for not only USC but for the college football world.

"This is a home-run move. It is a quick reboot. Give him a year to build the culture, build up the recruiting base. This is so big for the sport, for the Pac-12, for television networks — to broaden the sport. … If you love the sport, not just your favorite team, you want everybody to care about it.

"The West Coast now matters again."

Riley has his mission: Make the West Coast into the best coast.

The football universe is watching.

