College Football
Colorado State Defensive Coordinator Leaves Mid-Game After Duties Yanked
College Football

Colorado State Defensive Coordinator Leaves Mid-Game After Duties Yanked

Published Oct. 4, 2026 12:10 a.m. ET

Colorado State's defense was so dismal Saturday that first-year head coach Jim Mora Jr. didn't wait for the final whistle to make a change at coordinator.

Defensive coordinator Tyson Summers was removed as the Rams' play-caller during the first half of a 56-26 loss to Oregon State in Fort Collins. Summers left the field and is no longer with the program, Mora confirmed to reporters after the game.

"Tyson was relieved of his play-calling duties," Mora told reporters. "He left the field, and he's no longer with this football program. That is permanent."

Kenny McClendon, who had been co-defensive coordinator, will reportedly take over as the Rams' defensive coordinator and primary play-caller. Mora said Summers made the decision to leave on his own.

"He made the decision on his own to leave the field," Mora said.

"(McClendon) was put in a very difficult situation tonight, and he responded well, and the players responded well," Mora said. "Very first play he called as a defensive coordinator his entire life was a sack caused fumble. So we're going to get better. We're going to get a lot better."

Mid-game coaching changes are rare. According to the Coloradoan, sideline reporter Dalen Cuff said McClendon had been calling plays since about midway through the first quarter and that Summers hadn't been on the sideline since the first quarter.

The switch didn't slow down the Beavers offense as Oregon State scored 14 points in the first quarter, 21 in the second and 21 more in the second half.

It was the latest sign of trouble for a unit that has struggled all season. Entering Saturday, Colorado State ranked 129th nationally in scoring defense at 34.3 points allowed per game, a number that will climb after this performance.

Now, in his first year at the helm at Colorado State after leaving UConn, Mora has handed the unit to a new voice before the season is even halfway done.

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