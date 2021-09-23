College Football By The Numbers: Notre Dame, Wisconsin set for mega-clash in first bout since 1964 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A pair of Top 25 clashes headline Saturday's college football slate.

Which teams will take advantage of the test put in front of them and improve their standing?

Here are the key stats to know for a number of Saturday's marquee matchups.

No. 12 Notre Dame at No. 18 Wisconsin

Noon ET on FOX

8-6-2: Notre Dame leads the all-time series with eight wins, six losses and two ties.

1964: In their most recent matchup, Notre Dame won 31-7 at Wisconsin on Sept. 26, 1964.

1: This is the first matchup between the teams in which both are ranked.

106: With a win, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly becomes the all-time leader in wins at Notre Dame with 106, breaking the tie with Knute Rockne.

13: Notre Dame has totaled 13 sacks through the first three games of the season, the team's most to start a season since 1996.

3: Notre Dame QB Jack Coan, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, has thrown two-plus TDs in three straight games, the first time in his career he has reached that mark.

40-8: Wisconsin is 40-8 under head coach Paul Chryst when scoring first.

33.0: The Badgers lead the nation in fewest rushing yards allowed this season, giving up just 33.0 per game.

No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 16 Arkansas

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

41-33-3: Arkansas leads the all-time series with 41 wins, 33 losses and three ties.

42-31: Texas A&M won its most recent matchup against Arkansas at home by a score of 42-31 in 2020.

9: The Aggies have beaten the Razorbacks nine straight times.

11: Texas A&M is on an 11-game win streak, tied for the second-longest active streak in the FBS and the fifth-longest in school history.

77.3: The Aggies are the only team in the FBS allowing fewer than 100 passing yards per game.

5.7: The Aggies lead the FBS in scoring defense, allowing just 5.7 points per game.

51.4%: A&M QB Zach Calzada has completed just 51.4% of his passes, last in the SEC.

2015: Arkansas is looking for its first win over a top-10 team since beating No. 10 Florida 31-10 in 2015.

282.3: The Razorbacks average 282.3 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the SEC.

30: Arkansas LB Bumper Pool leads the SEC with 30 tackles.

No. 14 Iowa State at Baylor

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

10-9: Baylor leads the series with 10 wins and nine losses.

38-31: Iowa State won the most recent matchup between these two teams a season ago.

192.7: The Cyclones lead the FBS in total defense with 192.7 yards allowed per game.

10: Iowa State has won 10 straight games when scoring at least 25 points.

71.4: Cyclones QB Brock Purdy is third among qualifying QBs with a 71.4 completion percentage

15: Iowa State RB Breece Hall has a rushing TD in 15 straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS. He can set the Big 12 record of 16 straight games with a rushing TD if he scores one this week.

46.7: Baylor's average of 46.7 points per game ranks fifth in the FBS.

5-1: The Bears are 5-1 under coach Dave Aranda when scoring 30-plus points.

22: Baylor has 22 takeaways under Aranda since he took over a year ago.

1: Bears QB Gerry Bohanon is the only Big 12 QB with at least five touchdowns to have thrown no interceptions.

Nebraska at No. 20 Michigan State

7 p.m. ET on FS1

9-2: Nebraska leads the all-time series win nine wins and two losses.

9-6: Nebraska won 9-6 at home in the most recent matchup in 2018.

0-8: The Cornhuskers are winless against ranked teams under head coach Scott Frost.

33: Nebraska has allowed just 33 total points in its previous three games.

41-7: In the fourth quarter this year, Nebraska is outscoring opponents 41-7.

1: Cornhuskers QB Adrian Martinez is the first QB in Nebraska history to have at least 1,000 passing yards in four straight seasons.

326.8: Nebraska ranks 12th nationally and second in the Big Ten with an average of 326.8 total yards of offense per game.

263.7: The Spartans rank 11th in the country and third in the conference with 263.7 rushing yards per game.

35: Michigan State has scored 35-plus points in each of its three games this season.

4-6: The Spartans are 4-6 in their previous 10 games as a ranked team.

520: Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten in total offense with 520 yards per game.

493: Spartans RB Kenneth Walker III leads the FBS with 493 rushing yards.

West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

10-2: Oklahoma leads the all-time series with 10 wins and two losses.

52-14: The Sooners won the most recent matchup 52-14 at home in 2019.

7-18: WVU has a losing record against schools from the state of Oklahoma.

36.4%: The Mountaineers rank first in the FBS in red-zone defense with a 36.4% opponent success rate.

122-18: Since 2000, West Virginia is 122-18 when scoring 30-plus points.

729: WVU QB Jarret Doege is third in the Big 12 with 729 passing yards.

11: The Sooners have won 11 straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak.

56.7: In Lincoln Riley’s three games vs. West Virginia, the Sooners are averaging 56.7 points per game.

6: In the previous six seasons, the Sooners have as many Big 12 titles as they do losses (six).

1: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler is first in the Big 12 in total offense per game (277.3 yards), total touchdowns (9), passing touchdowns (7), and completions (74) and has thrown at least one TD in every start (14 games).

