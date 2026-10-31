Brady Quinn Gives 'Big Noon Kickoff' A Taste of His Unusual Pregame Ritual
Brady Quinn had himself a day on Saturday morning's airing of "Big Noon Kickoff."
The FOX Sports college football analyst had plenty to discuss on the pregame show, from Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr to predictions for the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. But Quinn also gave viewers a rather unusual glimpse into his playing days when discussing his pregame superstitions.
It turns out Quinn had a pretty sweet routine.
"My parents would give me a honey bottle," Quinn said. "I'd take a swig of it, and then leave it on the field after the game."
As Quinn explained his unusual pregame ritual, fellow FOX Sports analyst Mark Ingram handed him a honeybear filled with honey. Quinn popped open the bottle, tilted his head back and took a massive swig.
"That was my pregame ritual," Quinn said afterward. "It's not bad."
Matt Leinart wasn't exactly sold.
"Oh, that's disgusting," Leinart quipped.
Of course, Quinn enjoyed an unbelievable four-year career at Notre Dame, so maybe there's something to this whole honey-before-kickoff thing after all.
It worked for Brady.
-
Without Injured QB Julian Sayin, Is Ohio State Really A Top-5 Team?
2026 College Football Week 9: Best Games To Watch This Weekend
NCAA Bid To Block 30 Athletes From Playing Denied By Kentucky Judge
-
2026 College Football Week 9 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Ohio State
College Football Week 9 Expert Picks, Predictions For Florida-Georgia And More
CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 9 Games, Including Florida-Georgia, Ohio State-USC
-
Can USC Top Ohio State At Home? Oregon Drops To 4 Losses? Klatt's Week 9 Picks
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Leaving After 4 Years, Gives Statement
USC Coach Lincoln Riley Gives Vivid Response About Coaching Future