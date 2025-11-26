‘Blueprint for the New-School TE’: Kenyon Sadiq Joins Gus Johnson’s 'Got It' Team

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq just earned the ultimate Gus Johnson seal of approval.

Following a breakout performance in the Ducks' win over Big Ten foe USC this past weekend, Johnson named the junior tight end as the newest member of his "Got It" team, praising Sadiq as the prototype for the modern tight end.

"Kenyon Sadiq is the blueprint for the new-school tight end," Johnson said. "He’s too quick for the big guys, too strong for the little guys, and too smooth for everybody else."

Sadiq hauled in six catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over the Trojans, helping Oregon improve to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in conference play. His impact helped the Ducks strengthen their College Football Playoff positioning and bolstered their case to host a postseason game.

At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Sadiq has emerged as one of the toughest matchups in the sport. He leads all Big Ten tight ends in receiving yards (479) and receiving touchdowns (eight), numbers that have vaulted him into early conversations as one of the first tight ends likely to be selected in next year’s NFL Draft.

Johnson didn’t hold back when talking about what makes Sadiq special.

"Sadiq was the difference maker," he said. "He’s the mismatch you can’t fix. The problem you can’t solve."

Or, as Johnson summed it up with trademark flair: "Why? Because he's Got It."