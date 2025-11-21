Big Ten College Football Matchup: How to Watch Rutgers vs. No. 1 Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 13 of the college football season.

Here's pertinent information about the Big Ten matchup.

When does the game start?

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. ET. "Big Noon Kickoff" goes live at 10 a.m. ET.

How can I watch?

The game can be watched on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, home of the Buckeyes.

What are the two teams' records?

Ohio State is 10-0 overall and 7-0 in Big Ten play this season, good for second in the conference. The Buckeyes have ranked wins over Texas and Illinois. Rutgers is 5-5 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten play, good for 13th in the conference. The Scarlet Knights don't have a ranked win this season.

Who are the standouts for both teams?

For Ohio State, first-year starting quarterback Julian Sayin has totaled 2,675 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 186.2 passer rating this season, while completing 80.1% of his passes. Sayin's passer rating and completion percentage lead the Big Ten. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has totaled 69 receptions for 902 yards and a Big Ten-high 10 touchdowns; fellow receiver Carnell Tate has totaled 39 receptions for 711 yards (a conference-high 18.2 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns.

For Rutgers, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has totaled 2,705 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 144.9 passer rating, while completing 62.3% of his passes; running back Antwan Raymond has rushed for 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns on 5.0 yards per carry; wide receiver KJ Duff has totaled 53 receptions for 923 yards and six touchdowns.

