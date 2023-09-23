College Football Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Updated Sep. 23, 2023 1:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Big Noon Kickoff" is in Cincinnati for a historic day as the Bearcats make their Big 12 Conference debut against outgoing Big 12 member Oklahoma.

Cincinnati fans were ready to give the Sooners a rude welcome with signs trolling Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and poking fun at the name of his backup — General Booty.

Others referenced the rumors that former Bearcat Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift.

And one sign even asked Mark Ingram to prom!

A lucky sign-maker won $500 — courtesy of Wendy's — for a Swift-themed sign.

Here are some of the other standout signs our "Big Noon Kickoff" crew saw at Bearcats Commons on Saturday!

