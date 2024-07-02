College Football Big 12 newcomer Utah tabbed as 2024 football favorite, Colorado outside top 10 Updated Jul. 2, 2024 5:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Big 12 newcomer Utah has been picked to finish first in the expanded 16-team football conference this fall in a preseason poll.

The Utes got 20 of 61 first-place votes in the poll released Tuesday, a week before the start of the league's football media days in Las Vegas. Kansas State got 19 first-place votes and was picked second, ahead of last year's Big 12 runner-up Oklahoma State, which was first on 14 ballots. Kansas (five first-place votes) and Arizona (three) rounded out the top five.

Utah is also placed at No. 10 in the top 10 overall teams in the rankings for EA Sports College Football 25.

Colorado and coach Deion Sanders were picked 11th in the preseason poll, despite preseason Heisman contenders Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter on the roster, with Arizona State picked 16th.

From a betting perspective, Utah is also the favorite to win the Big 12 at +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total) on DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday afternoon. Kansas State is next at +380 followed by Oklahoma State (+750), UCF (+900) and Kansas (+900). Colorado has the 11th-shortest odds in the conference at +3000.

Pac-12 teams Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah officially became Big 12 members this week, at the same time that reigning Big 12 champions Texas and Oklahoma joined the Southeastern Conference.

The league also announced its preseason individual awards, led by NCAA rushing champion Ollie Gordon II from Oklahoma State as the offensive player of the year.

Colorado defensive back Hunter, who has also played receiver for the Buffaloes, was selected as the offensive player of the year. Former Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, now at UCF, was tabbed as newcomer of the year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

