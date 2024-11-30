College Football Best college football hype videos ahead of Week 14 Updated Nov. 30, 2024 11:27 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Video Team

Welcome to the final week of college football's regular season, which features plenty of juicy matchups, including the top rivalry in the sport, Michigan vs. Ohio State (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

In addition to a Big Ten showdown between Michigan and Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M renew their rivalry for the first time since 2011, while Ole Miss battled in-state rival Mississippi State on Friday night in the Egg Bowl.

Of course, with so many big-time matchups this weekend, programs across the country made sure to put together top-notch hype videos.

Here's a look at the top college football hype videos ahead of Week 14.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Welcome to The Game!

This video starts off with a really neat scene, something we don't get to see every week. The narration worked perfectly with the sound bites from coaches and games, helping keep up the pace throughout the video. It's near impossible not to enjoy the highlights shown throughout the rich history of this rivalry.

Ole Miss Rebels

Welcome to The Egg Bowl!

Another great college football rivalry, another great college football hype video.

The Rebels brought their A-game with this video, which starts with exciting sound bites and really paints the picture of this rivalry with in-state foe Mississippi State.

The video is narrated by former Ole Miss wide receiver Donte Moncrief, who does a nice job. It includes great music and editing, which actually made the narration even more exciting. Everything hit perfectly with the music.

Texas Longhorns

Welcome to the Lone Star Showdown!

This is the first time in-state foes Texas and Texas A&M will meet since 2011 - a game that ended with a game-winning field goal from former Longhorns kicker Justin Tucker.

This video is narrated by former Texas running back Ricky Williams. It does a great job at introducing him and using some of his own highlights.

It also features plenty of great footage from past battles between the schools.

