Best college football hype videos ahead of Week 10

Week 10 of the college football season features several big-time matchups across the country, with none bigger than No. 4 Ohio State's trip to Happy Valley to battle No. 3 Penn State on FOX (watch on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

While the Big Ten takes center stage on Saturday afternoon, it's an SEC showdown that fans will be watching later on in the day, as Georgia takes on Florida in the "World's Largest Cocktail Party." Meanwhile, Oregon, the top-ranked team in the country, puts its undefeated record on the line when the Ducks travel to Ann Arbor to battle the reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines.

With that said, it's only fitting that plenty of these teams put together must-see videos ahead of their matchups.

Here is a look at the best hype videos heading into Week 10:

Florida Gators

It's impossible not to love the mix of plays and how seamlessly this video team wove together moments throughout the rivalry. You could tell from the first shot of the bridge that we were going to see some fun archival footage. The Gator Chomp to the beat of the music is awesome.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia continues to impress with its hype videos this season. The video team brought the heat once again this week as they utilized narrator and defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse to tell their story of "The Line." The visuals of the line, as in the line between states, are fantastic, showing scenic shots and impressive crowd shots with fans repping their colors in the stands. Then, there are some great shots at the line of scrimmage, tying it all together. Just like Florida did, Georgia did a good job blending together historical and new footage.

Ohio State Buckeyes

"For The Brotherhood."

That's the theme of Ohio State's hype video in preparation for the Buckeyes' showdown against Penn State. Check out the incredible eye-opening effect at the :42 mark, which is perfect with the music. The theme of brotherhood is incredible, and the various sound bites and visuals they found to really convey the message is perfect.

Oregon Ducks

This must-see video is narrated by Dennis Dixon, the quarterback of the 2007 Oregon team that defeated Michigan in the Big House. The poetic style of writing in this video is outstanding, and it works well with Dixon's serious delivery. The video ends with a locker room speech by head coach Dan Lanning that brings even more energy and excitement to this matchup.

Tennessee Volunteers

This isn't Tennessee's official hype video leading into its rivalry game against Kentucky this week. However, this "Dark Mode" uniform reveal video was HYPE! The visual effects are incredible. It feels straight out of an episode of "Stranger Things." The haunting buildup with the music, paired with the creepy squishy sound effects, and the jarring surprise at the end, is so perfect for Halloween and a night game at Neyland. It's so good that you'll still be thinking about it days later.

