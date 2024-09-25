Baylor vs. BYU Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024
The Baylor Bears (2-2), who have college football's 21st-ranked pass defense, play the No. 22 BYU Cougars (4-0) and their 15th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The Bears are 3.5-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 45.5.
The Bears lost to the Colorado Buffaloes, 38-31, in their last contest. Last time out, the Cougars defeated the Kansas State Wildcats, with 38-9 being the final score.
Baylor vs. BYU Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Baylor
|-3.5 (-107)
|-163
|+136
|45.5
|-109
|-111
Baylor vs. BYU Prediction
- Pick ATS: BYU (+3.5)
- Pick OU: Under (45.5)
- Prediction: BYU 23, Baylor 21
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Baylor vs. BYU Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Bears 24, Cougars 21.
- The Bears have a 62.0% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Cougars have a 42.4% implied probability.
- Baylor has won two games against the spread this season.
- BYU has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover zero times.
Baylor vs. BYU: Head-to-Head
- In their past two matchups, BYU holds a split 1-1 record against Baylor.
- The two teams have gone over the total on one occasion while sharing an even 1-1 record in their matchups against the spread.
- Over their last two head-to-head contests, Baylor has scored 58 points, while BYU has accumulated 50.
Baylor vs. BYU: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Baylor
|BYU
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|29.8 (59)
|32.8 (38)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|16.8 (41)
|12.8 (22)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|6 (89)
|4 (52)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|4 (73)
|8 (14)
Baylor 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Sawyer Robertson
|QB
|463 YDS (64%) / 3 TD / 0 INT
87 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 21.8 RUSH YPG
|DeQuan Finn
|QB
|307 YDS (53.5%) / 3 TD / 2 INT
26 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 6.5 RUSH YPG
|Dawson Pendergrass
|RB
|157 YDS / 1 TD / 39.3 YPG / 4.6 YPC
|Richard Reese
|RB
|143 YDS / 1 TD / 35.8 YPG / 3.9 YPC
|Keaton Thomas
|LB
|19 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT
|Matt Jones
|LB
|23 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK
|Garmon Randolph
|LB
|8 TKL / 2 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Steve Linton
|LB
|5 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK
BYU 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jake Retzlaff
|QB
|990 YDS (62.6%) / 9 TD / 3 INT
103 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 25.8 RUSH YPG
|Chase Roberts
|WR
|17 REC / 310 YDS / 1 TD / 77.5 YPG
|Darius Lassiter
|WR
|8 REC / 115 YDS / 2 TD / 28.8 YPG
|LJ Martin
|RB
|87 YDS / 1 TD / 21.8 YPG / 4.8 YPC
1 REC / 7 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 1.8 REC YPG
|Jack Kelly
|LB
|11 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
|Harrison Taggart
|LB
|19 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Jakob Robinson
|DB
|11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Blake Mangelson
|DL
|12 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
