College Football
Baylor v Colorado
College Football

Baylor vs. BYU Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024

Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:47 p.m. ET

The Baylor Bears (2-2), who have college football's 21st-ranked pass defense, play the No. 22 BYU Cougars (4-0) and their 15th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The Bears are 3.5-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 45.5.

The Bears lost to the Colorado Buffaloes, 38-31, in their last contest. Last time out, the Cougars defeated the Kansas State Wildcats, with 38-9 being the final score.

Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sawyer Robertson scrambles for a 45-yard TD, extending Baylor's lead over Colorado

Sawyer Robertson scrambles for a 45-yard TD, extending Baylor's lead over Colorado
Sawyer Robertson scrambled for a 45-yard TD to extend the Baylor Bears' lead over the Colorado Buffaloes.

Baylor vs. BYU Game Information & Odds

Baylor vs BYU Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Baylor-3.5 (-107)-163+13645.5-109-111

Baylor vs. BYU Prediction

  • Pick ATS: BYU (+3.5)  
  • Pick OU: Under (45.5) 
  • Prediction: BYU 23, Baylor 21

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Learn more about the Baylor Bears vs. the BYU Cougars game on FOX Sports!

Baylor vs. BYU Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Bears 24, Cougars 21.
  • The Bears have a 62.0% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Cougars have a 42.4% implied probability.
  • Baylor has won two games against the spread this season.
  • BYU has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover zero times.

Baylor vs. BYU: Head-to-Head

  • In their past two matchups, BYU holds a split 1-1 record against Baylor.
  • The two teams have gone over the total on one occasion while sharing an even 1-1 record in their matchups against the spread.
  • Over their last two head-to-head contests, Baylor has scored 58 points, while BYU has accumulated 50.

Baylor vs. BYU: 2024 Stats Comparison

 BaylorBYU
Off. Points per Game (Rank)29.8 (59)32.8 (38)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)16.8 (41)12.8 (22)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)6 (89)4 (52)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)4 (73)8 (14)

Baylor 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Sawyer RobertsonQB463 YDS (64%) / 3 TD / 0 INT
87 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 21.8 RUSH YPG
DeQuan FinnQB307 YDS (53.5%) / 3 TD / 2 INT
26 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 6.5 RUSH YPG
Dawson PendergrassRB157 YDS / 1 TD / 39.3 YPG / 4.6 YPC
Richard ReeseRB143 YDS / 1 TD / 35.8 YPG / 3.9 YPC
Keaton ThomasLB19 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT
Matt JonesLB23 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK
Garmon RandolphLB8 TKL / 2 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Steve LintonLB5 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK

BYU 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Jake RetzlaffQB990 YDS (62.6%) / 9 TD / 3 INT
103 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 25.8 RUSH YPG
Chase RobertsWR17 REC / 310 YDS / 1 TD / 77.5 YPG
Darius LassiterWR8 REC / 115 YDS / 2 TD / 28.8 YPG
LJ MartinRB87 YDS / 1 TD / 21.8 YPG / 4.8 YPC
1 REC / 7 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 1.8 REC YPG
Jack KellyLB11 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
Harrison TaggartLB19 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Jakob RobinsonDB11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Blake MangelsonDL12 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Baylor Bears
BYU Cougars
College Football
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Travis Hunter is the best player in college football, and it's not close

Travis Hunter is the best player in college football, and it's not close

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes