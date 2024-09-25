College Football Baylor vs. BYU Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024 Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Baylor Bears (2-2), who have college football's 21st-ranked pass defense, play the No. 22 BYU Cougars (4-0) and their 15th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The Bears are 3.5-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 45.5.

The Bears lost to the Colorado Buffaloes, 38-31, in their last contest. Last time out, the Cougars defeated the Kansas State Wildcats, with 38-9 being the final score.

Sawyer Robertson scrambles for a 45-yard TD, extending Baylor's lead over Colorado Sawyer Robertson scrambled for a 45-yard TD to extend the Baylor Bears' lead over the Colorado Buffaloes.

Baylor vs. BYU Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas

TV: Fox Sports 1

Baylor vs BYU Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Baylor -3.5 (-107) -163 +136 45.5 -109 -111

Baylor vs. BYU Prediction

Pick ATS: BYU (+3.5)

Pick OU: Under (45.5)

Prediction: BYU 23, Baylor 21

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Baylor vs. BYU Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Bears 24, Cougars 21.

The Bears have a 62.0% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Cougars have a 42.4% implied probability.

Baylor has won two games against the spread this season.

BYU has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover zero times.

Baylor vs. BYU: Head-to-Head

In their past two matchups, BYU holds a split 1-1 record against Baylor.

The two teams have gone over the total on one occasion while sharing an even 1-1 record in their matchups against the spread.

Over their last two head-to-head contests, Baylor has scored 58 points, while BYU has accumulated 50.

Baylor vs. BYU: 2024 Stats Comparison

Baylor BYU Off. Points per Game (Rank) 29.8 (59) 32.8 (38) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 16.8 (41) 12.8 (22) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 6 (89) 4 (52) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 4 (73) 8 (14)

Baylor 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Sawyer Robertson QB 463 YDS (64%) / 3 TD / 0 INT

87 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 21.8 RUSH YPG DeQuan Finn QB 307 YDS (53.5%) / 3 TD / 2 INT

26 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 6.5 RUSH YPG Dawson Pendergrass RB 157 YDS / 1 TD / 39.3 YPG / 4.6 YPC Richard Reese RB 143 YDS / 1 TD / 35.8 YPG / 3.9 YPC Keaton Thomas LB 19 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT Matt Jones LB 23 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK Garmon Randolph LB 8 TKL / 2 TFL / 2.5 SACK Steve Linton LB 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK

BYU 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Jake Retzlaff QB 990 YDS (62.6%) / 9 TD / 3 INT

103 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 25.8 RUSH YPG Chase Roberts WR 17 REC / 310 YDS / 1 TD / 77.5 YPG Darius Lassiter WR 8 REC / 115 YDS / 2 TD / 28.8 YPG LJ Martin RB 87 YDS / 1 TD / 21.8 YPG / 4.8 YPC

1 REC / 7 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 1.8 REC YPG Jack Kelly LB 11 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK Harrison Taggart LB 19 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Jakob Robinson DB 11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Blake Mangelson DL 12 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK

