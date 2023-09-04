College Football
Baylor loses starting QB Blake Shapen for at least 2-3 weeks with MCL injury
Published Sep. 4, 2023 5:31 p.m. ET

Baylor will be without starting quarterback Blake Shapen for at least two to three weeks because of an MCL injury suffered in the season-opening upset loss to Texas State, meaning he will miss Saturday's home game against 14th-ranked Utah.

Bears coach Dave Aranda updated Shapen's status during his weekly availability on Monday, a day after the quarterback had an MRI. The coach said starting safety Devin Lemear also would be out for two to three weeks with a dislocated elbow.

Both got hurt Saturday night when Baylor, a nearly four-touchdown favorite, lost 42-31 at home to Texas State. Shapen completed 21 of 31 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns. The second TD came in the fourth quarter after he returned for a series with his knee fully taped and in a brace.

Mississippi State transfer quarterback Sawyer Robertson is expected to start Saturday against the Utes. He was 6-of-12 passing for 113 yards against Texas State, but the Bears' final two drives resulted in an interception and a fumble.

Utah, which began its season last Thursday with a 24-11 win over Florida, is in its final Pac-12 season before joining Baylor in the Big 12.

[Watch out Pac-12: Utah dominates Florida even without starting QB Cam Rising]

Reporting by The Associated Press.

