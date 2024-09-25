Army vs. Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 26, 2024
The Army Black Knights (3-0) are 12.5-point favorites when they visit the Temple Owls (1-3) in an AAC matchup on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field. A total of 46 points has been set for this game.
Facing the Rice Owls in their most recent game, the Black Knights won 37-14. Facing the Utah State Aggies in their most recent contest, the Owls won 45-29.
Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports.
Army vs. Temple Game Information & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Live Box Score on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Army
|-12.5 (-112)
|-510
|+375
|46
|-110
|-110
Army vs. Temple Prediction
- Pick ATS: Temple (+12.5)
- Pick OU: Over (46)
- Prediction: Army 27, Temple 22
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Learn more about the Army Black Knights vs. the Temple Owls game on FOX Sports!
Army vs. Temple Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Black Knights 29, Owls 17.
- The Black Knights have an 83.6% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Owls hold a 21.1% implied probability.
- Army has won two games against the spread this season.
- Temple has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
Army vs. Temple: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Army
|Temple
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|34.3 (83)
|19.8 (104)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|9.3 (6)
|36.5 (127)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|1 (4)
|11 (131)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|5 (58)
|1 (128)
Army 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Bryson Daily
|QB
|186 YDS (52.6%) / 3 TD / 0 INT
340 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 113.3 RUSH YPG
|Noah Short
|RB
|266 YDS / 1 TD / 88.7 YPG / 13.3 YPC
3 REC / 53 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 17.7 REC YPG
|Kanye Udoh
|RB
|169 YDS / 3 TD / 56.3 YPG / 4.6 YPC
|Casey Reynolds
|WR
|4 REC / 97 YDS / 2 TD / 32.3 YPG
|Max DiDomenico
|DB
|10 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Kalib Fortner
|LB
|13 TKL / 0 TFL
|Andon Thomas
|LB
|9 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Jaydan Mayes
|DB
|3 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Temple 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Evan Simon
|QB
|456 YDS (65.4%) / 7 TD / 1 INT
53 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 13.3 RUSH YPG
|Dante Wright
|WR
|26 REC / 352 YDS / 3 TD / 88 YPG
|Antwain Littleton
|RB
|146 YDS / 0 TD / 36.5 YPG / 3.7 YPC
7 REC / 89 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 22.3 REC YPG
|Antonio Jones
|WR
|9 REC / 72 YDS / 1 TD / 18 YPG
|D.J. Woodbury
|LB
|36 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Tyquan King
|LB
|21 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|Javier Morton
|DB
|22 TKL / 0 TFL
|Andreas Keaton
|DB
|24 TKL / 0 TFL
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?
Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 4
Oklahoma switches starting QBs, swapping Jackson Arnold for Michael Hawkins Jr.
NFL Week 3 Big Bets Recap: $1 million bet on Chiefs cashes; 11-leg parlay hits
-
2024 Big Ten power rankings: Penn State, Michigan on the rise
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Cam Ward holds steady; Ewers rises, Manning tumbles
Deion Sanders compares Shohei Ohtani to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady
-
2024 college football rankings: Georgia, Texas remain on top; Utah enters top 10
2025 NFL mock draft: 2 Colorado stars in top 8, Panthers replace Bryce Young
AP Top 25: Texas stays on top, while Tennessee and Utah rise
-
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 4
Oklahoma switches starting QBs, swapping Jackson Arnold for Michael Hawkins Jr.
NFL Week 3 Big Bets Recap: $1 million bet on Chiefs cashes; 11-leg parlay hits
-
2024 Big Ten power rankings: Penn State, Michigan on the rise
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Cam Ward holds steady; Ewers rises, Manning tumbles
Deion Sanders compares Shohei Ohtani to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady
-
2024 college football rankings: Georgia, Texas remain on top; Utah enters top 10
2025 NFL mock draft: 2 Colorado stars in top 8, Panthers replace Bryce Young
AP Top 25: Texas stays on top, while Tennessee and Utah rise