Rice v Army
Army vs. Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 26, 2024

Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:57 p.m. ET

The Army Black Knights (3-0) are 12.5-point favorites when they visit the Temple Owls (1-3) in an AAC matchup on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field. A total of 46 points has been set for this game.

Facing the Rice Owls in their most recent game, the Black Knights won 37-14. Facing the Utah State Aggies in their most recent contest, the Owls won 45-29.

Army vs. Temple Game Information & Odds

  • When: Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Box Score on FOX Sports
Army vs Temple Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Army-12.5 (-112)-510+37546-110-110

Army vs. Temple Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Temple (+12.5)  
  • Pick OU: Over (46) 
  • Prediction: Army 27, Temple 22

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Army vs. Temple Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Black Knights 29, Owls 17.
  • The Black Knights have an 83.6% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Owls hold a 21.1% implied probability.
  • Army has won two games against the spread this season.
  • Temple has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Army vs. Temple: 2024 Stats Comparison

 ArmyTemple
Off. Points per Game (Rank)34.3 (83)19.8 (104)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)9.3 (6)36.5 (127)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)1 (4)11 (131)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)5 (58)1 (128)

Army 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Bryson DailyQB186 YDS (52.6%) / 3 TD / 0 INT
340 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 113.3 RUSH YPG
Noah ShortRB266 YDS / 1 TD / 88.7 YPG / 13.3 YPC
3 REC / 53 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 17.7 REC YPG
Kanye UdohRB169 YDS / 3 TD / 56.3 YPG / 4.6 YPC
Casey ReynoldsWR4 REC / 97 YDS / 2 TD / 32.3 YPG
Max DiDomenicoDB10 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Kalib FortnerLB13 TKL / 0 TFL
Andon ThomasLB9 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Jaydan MayesDB3 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Temple 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Evan SimonQB456 YDS (65.4%) / 7 TD / 1 INT
53 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 13.3 RUSH YPG
Dante WrightWR26 REC / 352 YDS / 3 TD / 88 YPG
Antwain LittletonRB146 YDS / 0 TD / 36.5 YPG / 3.7 YPC
7 REC / 89 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 22.3 REC YPG
Antonio JonesWR9 REC / 72 YDS / 1 TD / 18 YPG
D.J. WoodburyLB36 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Tyquan KingLB21 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Javier MortonDB22 TKL / 0 TFL
Andreas KeatonDB24 TKL / 0 TFL

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Temple Owls
Army West Point Black Knights
