Army vs. Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 26, 2024

The Army Black Knights (3-0) are 12.5-point favorites when they visit the Temple Owls (1-3) in an AAC matchup on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field. A total of 46 points has been set for this game.

Facing the Rice Owls in their most recent game, the Black Knights won 37-14. Facing the Utah State Aggies in their most recent contest, the Owls won 45-29.

Army vs. Temple Game Information & Odds

When: Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN

Army vs Temple Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Army -12.5 (-112) -510 +375 46 -110 -110

Army vs. Temple Prediction

Pick ATS: Temple (+12.5)

Pick OU: Over (46)

Prediction: Army 27, Temple 22

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Army vs. Temple Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Black Knights 29, Owls 17.

The Black Knights have an 83.6% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Owls hold a 21.1% implied probability.

Army has won two games against the spread this season.

Temple has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Army vs. Temple: 2024 Stats Comparison

Army Temple Off. Points per Game (Rank) 34.3 (83) 19.8 (104) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 9.3 (6) 36.5 (127) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 1 (4) 11 (131) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 5 (58) 1 (128)

Army 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Bryson Daily QB 186 YDS (52.6%) / 3 TD / 0 INT

340 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 113.3 RUSH YPG Noah Short RB 266 YDS / 1 TD / 88.7 YPG / 13.3 YPC

3 REC / 53 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 17.7 REC YPG Kanye Udoh RB 169 YDS / 3 TD / 56.3 YPG / 4.6 YPC Casey Reynolds WR 4 REC / 97 YDS / 2 TD / 32.3 YPG Max DiDomenico DB 10 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Kalib Fortner LB 13 TKL / 0 TFL Andon Thomas LB 9 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Jaydan Mayes DB 3 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Temple 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Evan Simon QB 456 YDS (65.4%) / 7 TD / 1 INT

53 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 13.3 RUSH YPG Dante Wright WR 26 REC / 352 YDS / 3 TD / 88 YPG Antwain Littleton RB 146 YDS / 0 TD / 36.5 YPG / 3.7 YPC

7 REC / 89 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 22.3 REC YPG Antonio Jones WR 9 REC / 72 YDS / 1 TD / 18 YPG D.J. Woodbury LB 36 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Tyquan King LB 21 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK Javier Morton DB 22 TKL / 0 TFL Andreas Keaton DB 24 TKL / 0 TFL

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

