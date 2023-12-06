Army vs. Navy: Prediction, odds, picks
Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts is the setting for the Army Black Knights' (5-6) matchup against the Navy Midshipmen (5-6) on December 9, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. The Black Knights are a 3-point favorite in the matchup. This matchup has an over/under of 27.5 points.
The Black Knights beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 28-21, in their most recent contest. The Midshipmen lost to the SMU Mustangs, 59-14, in their most recent game.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Navy and Army — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Will Hill.
Army vs. Navy Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- Live boxscore on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Army
|-3 (-104)
|-147
|+123
|27.5
|-111
|-109
Army vs. Navy Prediction
- Pick ATS: Army (-3)
- Pick OU: Over (27.5)
- Prediction: Army 23, Navy 20
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill
This is another case where timing of the bet is key. If you do like the Over, wait.
This game is notorious for staying Under, much like the Hall of Fame Game in the NFL, and that depresses the price of the total.
People will hear the trend all week that this game typically goes Under, and bet accordingly. Here’s the thing about this game usually staying Under — this total used to be in the high 40’s, then low 40s, then eventually 30s. Now we’re at 27.5!
I think it continues to drop.
Keep in mind, three out of the last four matchups have seen 30+ points scored, so while this total should be low, I think it’s too low.
Wait, and maybe you’ll even get 26.5, which is a key number considering a 17-10 game would then put you over — but I’m being a little different here and going over.
PICK: Over 27.5 points scored by both teams combined
Army vs. Navy Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Black Knights 15, Midshipmen 12.
- The Black Knights have a 59.5% chance to claim victory in this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Midshipmen hold a 44.8% implied probability.
- Army has compiled a 3-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- Navy has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
Army vs. Navy: Head-to-Head
- In their past two matchups, Navy holds a split 1-1 record against Army.
- The Black Knights and the Midshipmen have been an even matchup over their last two games, sporting a split 1-1 record against the spread. In those two games, the two teams have gone over the total on one occasion.
- Army has been outscored by 1 point in its last two tilts versus Navy.
Army vs. Navy: 2023 Stats Comparison
|Army
|Navy
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|20.8 (120)
|18.3 (130)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|22.0 (23)
|22.9 (28)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|22 (120)
|11 (12)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|17 (58)
|24 (8)
Army 2023 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Bryson Daily
|QB
|859 YDS (50.0%) / 6 TD / 6 INT
821 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 74.6 RUSH YPG
|Kanye Udoh
|RB
|436 YDS / 1 TD / 39.6 YPG / 5.1 YPC
|Isaiah Alston
|WR
|9 REC / 266 YDS / 2 TD / 24.2 YPG
|Noah Short
|WR
|18 REC / 252 YDS / 2 TD / 22.9 YPG
|Leo Lowin
|LB
|72 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|Quindrelin Hammonds
|DB
|51 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 3 INT
|Jimmy Ciarlo
|OLB
|42 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Kalib Fortner
|LB
|52 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Navy 2023 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Alex Tecza
|FB
|52 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Eli Heidenreich
|RB
|214 YDS / 1 TD / 19.5 YPG / 7.9 YPC
15 REC / 326 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 29.6 REC YPG
|Tai Lavatai
|QB
|522 YDS (53.3%) / 4 TD / 2 INT
171 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 15.5 RUSH YPG
|Xavier Arline
|QB
|320 YDS (54.8%) / 2 TD / 1 INT
251 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 22.8 RUSH YPG
|Colin Ramos
|LB
|92 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Rayuan Lane
|FS
|58 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 4 INT
|Luke Pirris
|LB
|47 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Will Harbour
|LB
|70 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
