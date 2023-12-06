College Football Army vs. Navy: Prediction, odds, picks Updated Dec. 6, 2023 4:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts is the setting for the Army Black Knights' (5-6) matchup against the Navy Midshipmen (5-6) on December 9, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. The Black Knights are a 3-point favorite in the matchup. This matchup has an over/under of 27.5 points.

The Black Knights beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 28-21, in their most recent contest. The Midshipmen lost to the SMU Mustangs, 59-14, in their most recent game.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Navy and Army — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Will Hill.

Army vs. Navy Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Location: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: CBS

Army vs Navy Betting Information updated as of December 6, 2023, 2:45 PM ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Army -3 (-104) -147 +123 27.5 -111 -109

Army vs. Navy Prediction

Pick ATS: Army (-3)

Pick OU: Over (27.5)

Prediction: Army 23, Navy 20

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill

This is another case where timing of the bet is key. If you do like the Over, wait.

This game is notorious for staying Under, much like the Hall of Fame Game in the NFL, and that depresses the price of the total.

People will hear the trend all week that this game typically goes Under, and bet accordingly. Here’s the thing about this game usually staying Under — this total used to be in the high 40’s, then low 40s, then eventually 30s. Now we’re at 27.5!

I think it continues to drop.

Keep in mind, three out of the last four matchups have seen 30+ points scored, so while this total should be low, I think it’s too low.

Wait, and maybe you’ll even get 26.5, which is a key number considering a 17-10 game would then put you over — but I’m being a little different here and going over.

PICK: Over 27.5 points scored by both teams combined

Army vs. Navy Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Black Knights 15, Midshipmen 12.

The Black Knights have a 59.5% chance to claim victory in this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Midshipmen hold a 44.8% implied probability.

Army has compiled a 3-6-1 record against the spread this season.

Navy has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

Army vs. Navy: Head-to-Head

In their past two matchups, Navy holds a split 1-1 record against Army.

The Black Knights and the Midshipmen have been an even matchup over their last two games, sporting a split 1-1 record against the spread. In those two games, the two teams have gone over the total on one occasion.

Army has been outscored by 1 point in its last two tilts versus Navy.

Army vs. Navy: 2023 Stats Comparison

Army Navy Off. Points per Game (Rank) 20.8 (120) 18.3 (130) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 22.0 (23) 22.9 (28) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 22 (120) 11 (12) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 17 (58) 24 (8)

Army 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats Bryson Daily QB 859 YDS (50.0%) / 6 TD / 6 INT

821 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 74.6 RUSH YPG Kanye Udoh RB 436 YDS / 1 TD / 39.6 YPG / 5.1 YPC Isaiah Alston WR 9 REC / 266 YDS / 2 TD / 24.2 YPG Noah Short WR 18 REC / 252 YDS / 2 TD / 22.9 YPG Leo Lowin LB 72 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK Quindrelin Hammonds DB 51 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 3 INT Jimmy Ciarlo OLB 42 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Kalib Fortner LB 52 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK

Navy 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats Alex Tecza FB 52 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK Eli Heidenreich RB 214 YDS / 1 TD / 19.5 YPG / 7.9 YPC

15 REC / 326 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 29.6 REC YPG Tai Lavatai QB 522 YDS (53.3%) / 4 TD / 2 INT

171 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 15.5 RUSH YPG Xavier Arline QB 320 YDS (54.8%) / 2 TD / 1 INT

251 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 22.8 RUSH YPG Colin Ramos LB 92 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Rayuan Lane FS 58 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 4 INT Luke Pirris LB 47 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK Will Harbour LB 70 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK

