College Football ASU's Kenny Dillingham agrees to deal to become one of Big 12's top-paid coaches Published Jan. 1, 2025 12:15 a.m. ET

Kenny Dillingham was rewarded on the eve of Arizona State's biggest game in recent memory.

The Arizona State head coach has agreed to a five-year extension to remain in Tempe ahead of its matchup with Texas in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, ESPN reported Tuesday. While the exact value of the contract wasn't revealed, Dillingham's contract will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big 12 and will give him a "pathway" to extend his contract to 10 seasons, ESPN added in its report.

Dillingham, an Arizona State alum, has quickly turned around his alma mater in just two seasons. The 34-year-old coached the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title in 2024 after they were picked to finish last in the conference in the preseason media poll. Its dominant win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game helped Arizona State secure a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff before taking on Texas in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.

The former Oregon offensive coordinator was the youngest head coach in the FBS when he took over a struggling Arizona State program last year. The Sun Devils were hit hard by injuries during his first season while playing with the cloud of an NCAA investigation into recruiting practices by former coach Herm Edwards.

The uber-enthusiastic Dillingham pushed all the right buttons this season, leading a team that won six straight games into the CFP for the first time. Dillingham made a shrewd move by landing quarterback Sam Leavitt out of the transfer portal — among others — and has fully utilized running back Cam Skattebo, who finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy vote.

At 11-2, Arizona State has its most wins in a season since 1996. That was also the last time it outright won a conference, taking home the Pac-10 title that year.

The extension for Dillingham would, seemingly, set up Arizona State to continue to be a power in the Big 12 after a successful first year in the conference. Dillingham's extension will also have an increased commitment to his coaching staff, according to ESPN.

Prior to the extension, Dillingham was earning a $4.05 million base salary. But Arizona State's surprise season has helped him earn over $2.5 million in bonus money. He could earn $200,000 in bonus money if Arizona State beats Texas in the Peach Bowl.

Dillingham gave away part of that bonus money during the regular season, donating $200,000 to members of his support staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

