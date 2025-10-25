Arch Manning Injury: Texas QB Exits in Overtime Win Against Mississippi State
Questions about Arch Manning’s health loom after the Texas quarterback left the field with an apparent injury in overtime at Mississippi State.
Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns grabs his leg during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Manning scrambled for 13 yards on the first play of overtime before exiting the game, putting the spotlight on the Longhorns’ quarterback situation. Backup Matthew Caldwell stepped in and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley, securing a 45-38 victory.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian did not immediately provide an update on Manning but praised Caldwell’s poise.
"I think his rapport with Arch was a big part of it. They have a great relationship," Sarkisian said of Caldwell. "What a moment for that guy to step in and make that throw."
Manning had already battled through a tough game, helping the Longhorns (6-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) erase a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit. He finished 29-of-46 for 346 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, adding a rushing score as well.
The Bulldogs applied heavy pressure, hitting the redshirt sophomore five times. They also committed a costly roughing-the-passer penalty on an incomplete fourth-and-1 pass, which set up a key Longhorn touchdown.
Texas will host No. 10 Vanderbilt next week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
