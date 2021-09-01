College Football Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, more: College football Week 1 by the numbers 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The college football season is officially here, and the first full weekend of action is filled with marquee programs and big-time matchups.

Saturday's slate features four contests between ranked teams, including a top-five tilt to highlight the festivities.

With a loaded slate of games in Week 1, here are the key stats to know for this weekend's top matchups.

No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (8 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

21: Ohio State has the longest active winning streak in season openers, having not lost in the first game since 1999 against Miami.

250: The Buckeyes were the only Power 5 team to average 250-plus yards passing and 250-plus yards rushing last season.

25.8 & 304.0: Ohio State allowed the most points per game and yards per game in school history in 2020.

2: Minnesota won its past two meetings with top-10 teams (No. 5 Penn State and No. 9 Auburn).

20: The Gophers are tied with Rutgers for the most returning starters in the Big Ten, with 20.

No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (6 p.m. ET Friday, FOX)

56-45: The score of last season's meeting between these teams, a victory for UNC. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 24-12-6.

259: Tar Heels coach Mack Brown's 259 wins are the most among active head coaches in the sport.

41.7: North Carolina finished tied for ninth in scoring offense in 2020, with 41.7 PPG.

30: Virginia Tech was one of two ACC teams to score 30-plus PPG and allow 30-plus PPG last season.

200: The Hokies rushed for more than 200 yards in eight of 11 games in 2020 and were the top-ranked rushing offense in the ACC.

No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Tulane Green Wave (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

56-14: The score of the only meeting between these squads, won by Oklahoma in 2017.

22-3: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler finished the 2020 season with 22 touchdowns and just three turnovers.

17: The Sooners return 17 starters, with nine on offense and eight on defense.

2018: The last time Tulane opened against a Power 5 opponent, with a 23-17 loss to Wake Forest.

16-7: Tulane's record at home the past four seasons.

No. 19 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

10-9: Penn State leads the all-time series and has won the past four meetings between these programs.

27.7: The Nittany Lions allowed the most points per game in school history last season.

1: Wisconsin was first in the Big Ten in total defense (and 12th in total offense) in 2020.

25.1: Wisconsin's 25.1 PPG last season were the fewest by the program since 2004, and the Badgers failed to have a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time since 2015.

46: These programs are tied for the most wins among Power 5 programs without a CFP appearance.

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 14 Miami Hurricanes (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

1993: This is the first meeting between these programs since Alabama won 34-13 in 1993.

26: Alabama has scored 30-plus points in 26 straight games, the longest such streak by a power-conference team in college football history.

14: The Tide are currently on a 14-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the country.

34: The Hurricanes averaged more than 30 PPG last season for the first time since 2016.

6: Miami spent six weeks ranked in the AP top 10 and finished No. 22 in 2020.

No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

45-28-4: Iowa leads the all-time series and has won the past three meetings between these programs.

6: Iowa finished the 2020 season on a six-game winning streak.

30: The Hawkeyes have not lost a game by more than one score since Sept. 22, 2018, good for the longest active streak in the FBS.

1967: Indiana finished ranked in the AP top 15 last season (No. 12) for the first time in 53 years.

3-1: The Hoosiers' record against ranked opponents last season.

San Jose State Spartans vs. No. 15 USC Trojans (5 p.m. ET Saturday, Pac-12 Network)

56-3: The score the last time these two squared off in 2009. USC has won all four meetings between the schools.

19.9: With 19.9 PPG, San Jose State had the 15th-best scoring defense in the FBS last season.

300: For the first time in school history, the Trojans averaged more than 300 pass yards per game the past two seasons.

97.3: With 97.3 yards per game, the USC rushing offense ranked last in the Pac-12 in 2020.

No. 3 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

5: This is the fifth season opener between top-five teams in the past 25 years, with the most recent being No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Florida State in 2017.

42-18-4: Georgia leads the all-time series, having won the most recent matchup in 2014 by a score of 45-21.

2-3: Clemson's record in its past five games against ranked opponents.

44-4: Georgia's record since 2017 against every team other than LSU and Alabama.

2: Clemson lost more games in 2020 than in the previous two seasons combined (one).

No. 13 LSU Tigers vs. UCLA Bruins (8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

16: LSU has won 16 of its past 18 season openers, although it lost to Mississippi State to open the 2020 season.

34.9 & 492.0: The Tigers gave up the most points per game and yards per game in school history last season.

44-10: The score of UCLA's Week 0 win against Hawaii, the first season-opening victory for the program under Chip Kelly.

5-1: UCLA's record against SEC opponents since 2000.

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State Seminoles (7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, ABC)

6-4: Florida State leads the all-time series, though Notre Dame has won the past two meetings.

3: Notre Dame is one of three teams with double-digit wins in four straight seasons. (The others are Alabama and Clemson).

16-7: Florida State's record at home the past four seasons.

16: The Seminoles return 16 starters from last season (10 on offense, six on defense).

