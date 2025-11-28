Air Force RB Owen Allen Shines in Double-Digit Win vs. Colorado State

Air Force running back Owen Allen dashed for 107 yards and two touchdowns, tight end Bruin Fleischmann caught both of his targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns, and Air Force took down Colorado State 42-21 on Friday to recapture the Ram-Falcon Trophy in the final game of the season for both teams.

The Falcons (4-8, 3-5 Mountain West) took the lead on the opening drive of the game as Fleischmann hauled in a 55-yard receiving score. Air Force scored on three of its four first-half drives, and only punted once throughout the game.

Josh Johnson completed all four of his passing attempts for 104 yards and two touchdowns, and added 22 yards and a score on the ground.

The Rams (2-10, 1-7) were led by Jackson Brousseau's 323 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-37 passing. It's the first 10-loss season since 1988 for Colorado State, which is leaving the Mountain West to play in the Pac-12 next season.

Air Force holds the edge in the series, 40-22-1, and have won eight of the last nine meetings.

