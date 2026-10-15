2026 College Football Week 7: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

This week's must-see matchups in college football feature a massive Big Ten battle between the last two national champions and several SEC showdowns where both squads are ranked in the AP Top 25.

Here are the lines for the five best games on the Week 7 slate, along with what you should know about each contest (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 15).

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Spread: Ohio State -3.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -180; Indiana +150

O/U: 50.5

What To Know: The 5-1 Buckeyes will travel to Indiana with hopes of giving the reigning national champions their first loss of the 2026 season. In fact, a loss for the Hoosiers would be their first since 2024. Texas gave Ohio State its lone blemish this season, but since then, the Buckeyes have won four in a row. Indiana, on the other hand, has managed to get to Week 7 unscathed at 6-0. But based on the odds and on some expert predictions, that could change on Saturday. "This is my answer for nearly every Ohio State game," FOX Sports college football writer Laken Litman noted. "The Buckeyes have Jeremiah Smith and Indiana doesn't."

Spread: LSU -14.5

Moneyline: LSU -600; Mississippi State +440

O/U: 56.5

What To Know: There were high expectations for Lane Kiffin and his LSU Tigers at the beginning of the season. But losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky have the Bayou Bengals sitting at -270 to miss the College Football Playoff. Somehow, LSU is a double-digit favorite over Mississippi State — a one-loss team that's also 4-1 against the spread (ATS). The Tigers ATS this season are 2-4.

Spread: Alabama -7.5

Moneyline: Alabama -340; Tennessee +270

O/U: 50.5

What To Know: Can the Crimson Tide rebound after suffering an emotional loss to Georgia last week? In that game, Alabama put up 346 total yards, had five penalties for 50 yards and had one turnover. In the Volunteers' Week 6 win over Arkansas, they had 414 yards, six penalties for 35 yards and three turnovers. Bettors eyeing the 7.5-point spread might want to note that Bama is 4-2 ATS and the Vols are 3-3.

Spread: Ole Miss -5.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss -225; Missouri +185

O/U: 58.5

What To Know: Much of Missouri's success this season has been because of running back Jamal Roberts. He's rushed for at least 200 yards in the Tigers' last two contests. On the season, Roberts has 147 carries and 828 rushing yards (both good for second in college football). Ole Miss, though, has its not-so-secret weapon in quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. He's passed for 1,435 yards, has rushed for 113 and currently sits fourth in Heisman odds. Mizzou's most impressive win was its 45-17 victory over then-ranked No. 9 Florida. Ole Miss' best win so far is its 32-24 win over then-ranked No. 7 LSU.

Spread: Houston -4.5

Moneyline: Houston -192; Oklahoma State +160

O/U: 62.5

What To Know: Oklahoma State lost in Week 1 to Tulsa but has been rolling ever since. The Cowboys' signature win came over Oregon in Week 2, when they outlasted the Ducks 39-31. At 4-1 straight up (SU) and ATS, State now takes its show on the road to face a 5-1 Houston Cougars squad. Unlike OK State, Houston doesn't have a marquee win on its record just yet. The Cougars fell to Texas Tech — the only ranked team they've played all year. And against the spread, they're 3-3. While the Cougars are favored at home, FOX Sports college football analyst RJ Young is backing the underdog. "The Cowboys are just too explosive, and the Cougars can't win a shootout," he wrote.