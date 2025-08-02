College Football
2025 Tulsa Football Predictions: Golden Hurricanes Ranked 127th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
College Football

2025 Tulsa Football Predictions: Golden Hurricanes Ranked 127th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136

Updated Aug. 10, 2025 9:32 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

  • Who do I think is good?
  • Why do I think they're good?
  • What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Tulsa lands in my Ultimate 136.

Tulsa ranking: 127
Last year’s ranking: 119 (in Ultimate 134)
Top player: RB Dominic Richardson: Has appeared in 45 career games between his time at Baylor and Oklahoma State, rushing for 1,767 yards and 16 TDs.

[Tulsa's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: All right, this here is my alma mater. This here is my hometown. This here is where I graduated high school. And we suck. I hate it here, bringing up the rear in a race where we're being unmercifully and tauntingly lapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enter 35-year-old Tre Lamb, who flipped Directional State Tennessee — East Tennessee State for the uninitiated (and if I offended you) — from 3-8 to 7-5 after leading Gardner-Webb to FCS playoff bids in 2022 and 2023. He inherits Kirk Francis – a local man who done good – at QB but who has yet to throw touchdowns or complete more than 59% of his passes in a season. Maybe pairing him with former All-World and Tulsa Edison RB Sevion Morrison and Baylor back Dominic Richardson will allow the offense to function with something like a pulse and not like a resident at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Four-straight years of being flat out bad at a school that produced four Pro Football Hall of Famers and two first round picks in the last five years is quite enough. 

Fix it, Tre. Get Tulsa off this train ride to bleak obscurity before it meets its terminus in oblivion.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Tulsa Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (-115) Under 3.5 (-105)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 10 QBs Heading Into 2025 College Football Season

Top 10 QBs Heading Into 2025 College Football Season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes