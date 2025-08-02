2025 Troy Football Predictions: Trojans Ranked 89th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where Troy lands in my Ultimate 136.
Troy ranking: 89
Last year’s ranking: 50
Top player: S Devin Lafayette: In five collegiate seasons, has totaled 175 total tackles, 4 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions; had 10 QB pressures as a hybrid safety/linebacker for Troy last season.
RJ’s take: Quarterback Goose Crowder has at least one wideout I trust to make plays in former Georgia receiver Rara Thomas. Given a chance, there's a quality duo out there for Gerald Parker’s Trojans. But after winning back-to-back Sun Belt titles in 2022 and 2023, Troy might be entering a lull after a portal raid that has left Parker with a bunch of talented but unproven transfers of his own.
Here's hoping a tandem of former SEC safeties in Steven Sannieniola (Vanderbilt) and David Daniel-Sisavanh (Georgia) can help keep a lid on the end zone.
Troy Trojans Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-118) Under 5.5 (-104)
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
