College Football 2025 Southern Miss Football Predictions: Golden Eagles Ranked 112th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:43 p.m. ET

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Southern Miss lands in my Ultimate 136.

Southern Miss ranking: 112

Last year’s ranking: 106

Top player: CB Josh Moten: Recorded 5 interceptions last season, tied for the fourth-most in FBS and tied for the most in the Sun Belt.

[Southern Miss' 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: Like myself, head coach Charles Huff doesn't believe in pure restorations. He's a restomod man. If I can put something new in the place of a piece that's rusty, why not just modernize, energize and let my Frankenstein freak?

That’s what Huff did with 50 transfers, including damn near a quarter of his former Marshall team, coming to Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He has given the offense to former Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson and returned the keys to quarterback Braylon Braxton. Let's see what a 1-11 team in 2024 looks like with a new chief mechanic.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

Southern Miss Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-108) Under 5.5 (-112)

