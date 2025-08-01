2025 Nevada Football Predictions: Wolf Pack Ranked 121st in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where Nevada lands in my Ultimate 136.
Nevada ranking: 121
Last year’s ranking: 115
Top player: OL Andrew Madrigal: Has started 25 games at center over the past two seasons; he played every snap in every game except for one last season.
RJ’s take: It's hard to go 3-10 and feel good about it, but that's what the Wolf Pack did in 2024. They nearly upset SMU and Boise State. They did whoop Oregon State and Troy. They just lost their last six in a row.
So that's the job for Jeff Choate’s team in 2025: play the last six like you did the first four.
[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]
Nevada Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (-130) Under 3.5 (+106)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
-
Defining Success For Ohio State, Michigan and Other Top Programs in 2025
'Humble and Hungry': Indiana Isn't Settling Under Curt Cignetti
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
-
UNC Under 7.5 Wins One Of The Most Popular Tickets Across The Country
Which 10 Players Have The Most Single-Game Passing Yards in FBS History?
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
-
Joel Klatt's 2025 College Football Rankings: Does Penn State Stay on Top?
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie
-
Defining Success For Ohio State, Michigan and Other Top Programs in 2025
'Humble and Hungry': Indiana Isn't Settling Under Curt Cignetti
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
-
UNC Under 7.5 Wins One Of The Most Popular Tickets Across The Country
Which 10 Players Have The Most Single-Game Passing Yards in FBS History?
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
-
Joel Klatt's 2025 College Football Rankings: Does Penn State Stay on Top?
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie