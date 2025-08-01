College Football 2025 Nevada Football Predictions: Wolf Pack Ranked 121st in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Nevada lands in my Ultimate 136.

Nevada ranking: 121

Last year’s ranking: 115

Top player: OL Andrew Madrigal: Has started 25 games at center over the past two seasons; he played every snap in every game except for one last season.

[Nevada's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: It's hard to go 3-10 and feel good about it, but that's what the Wolf Pack did in 2024. They nearly upset SMU and Boise State. They did whoop Oregon State and Troy. They just lost their last six in a row.

So that's the job for Jeff Choate’s team in 2025: play the last six like you did the first four.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

Nevada Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (-130) Under 3.5 (+106)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports.

