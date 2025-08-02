2025 Miami (OH) Football Predictions: RedHawks Ranked 92nd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where Miami (Ohio) lands in my Ultimate 136.
Miami (Ohio) ranking: 92
Last year’s ranking: 77
Top player: QB Dequan Finn: Spent 2019 to 2023 at Toledo, where he became the first quarterback in school history to throw for more than 2,000 yards and rush for more than 500 in multiple seasons; spent last season at Baylor.
RJ's take: Chuck Martin knows football. The RedHawks won just five games in his first two seasons. In the past two, they've gone 20-8, even with an abysmal record (22-31) in one-score games — and it's in that last measure where a burgeoning bracket buster can form.
The RedHawks added former Baylor and Toledo starter Finn and former Notre Dame wideout Deion Colzie. Defensively, there's work to do. Perhaps the program’s best defender eligible for return last year was Raion Strader, who's now at Auburn. But that's what ball-knowers are for.
Miami (Ohio) Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (+114) Under 6.5 (-140)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
