2025 Marshall Football Predictions: Thundering Herd Ranked 95th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where Marshall lands in my Ultimate 136.
Marshall ranking: 95
Last year’s ranking: 71
Top player: OL Jalen Slappy: Started all 13 games at right guard for Marshall last season, anchoring an offensive line that boasted a top-20 rushing attack in FBS (2,622).
RJ’s take: When Charles Huff left Marshall for Southern Miss, he took everything that wasn't nailed down and looters took the stuff that was: Not a single quarterback on the Thundering Herd's depth chart threw for a single yard, only two men caught a pass and no linebacker played more than three snaps in Kelly Green and white in 2024.
Current head coach Tony Gibson has a dynasty-mode build on his hands, and it isn't likely to be quick unless quarterbacks Zion Turner or Carlos Del Rio-Wilson commence to ballin' like their middle names are Jim Jones. Running back Tony Mathis Jr. can be a 1,000-yard back, and former D-II Cal-PA defensive tackle Naquan Crowder can be a disrupter up front in theory — but we play games in practice.
Marshall Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (-144) Under 4.5 (+118)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
Defining Success For Ohio State, Michigan and Other Top Programs in 2025
'Humble and Hungry': Indiana Isn't Settling Under Curt Cignetti
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
UNC Under 7.5 Wins One Of The Most Popular Tickets Across The Country
Which 10 Players Have The Most Single-Game Passing Yards in FBS History?
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
Joel Klatt's 2025 College Football Rankings: Does Penn State Stay on Top?
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie
