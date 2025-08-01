College Football 2025 James Madison Football Predictions: Dukes Ranked 50th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where James Madison lands in my Ultimate 136.

James Madison ranking: 50

Last year’s ranking: 39

Top player: RB Ayo Adeyi: Only played two games last season due to a season-ending injury, but totaled 1,824 rushing yards and 10 rush TDs from 2022 to 2023.

RJ’s take: If Alonza Barnett retains the starting job, it's not hard to see the Dukes continuing to be offensively exceptional. Barrett threw for nearly 2,600 yards with 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions last season before suffering a leg injury against Marshall. Along with a healthy Adeyi, a 1,000-yard rusher at North Texas in 2023, head coach Bob Chesney has the tools to put up points in the Sun Belt.

Chesney also tooled up with 13 defensive transfers, including five out of the FCS and former Notre Dame defensive Aiden Gobaira. If EDGE Xavier Holmes and linebacker JT Kouame-Yao can notch double-digit tackles for loss in the "Little SEC" like they did at Maine and D-II Shepherd, respectively, expect the Dukes' defense to be tough.

James Madison Win Total Odds: Over 8.5 (+108) Under 8.5 (-132)

