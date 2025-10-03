College Football 2025 Heisman Watch: Dante Moore Leads; Carson Beck, Ty Simpson Gaining Ground Updated Oct. 5, 2025 12:36 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Heisman Trophy race still has a familiar leader, but the gap is closing fast.

With Oregon quarterback Dante Moore on a bye, Miami QB Carson Beck made a statement, leading Miami to a win over Florida State. Alabama QB Ty Simpson continued to build positive momentum as well, guiding the Crimson Tide to another ranked win, this time over No. 16 Vanderbilt.

Here’s a look at our 2025 Heisman Watch following the sixth full Saturday of the season.

Dante Moore has led Oregon to an undefeated record through five games this season. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Moore and Oregon were on a bye in Week 6. After beating Penn State last week, the Ducks will face No. 8 Indiana, who is also on a bye, next Saturday at 3:30 pm ET in Autzen Stadium. Another win over a top-10 opponent could cement Moore as the clear Heisman front-runner.

Carson Beck has thrown for 1,212 yards and 11 touchdowns through five games for Miami this season. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

Beck and Miami made a statement on Saturday with a win over Florida State. While the score read 28-22, the Hurricanes controlled the game from start to finish. Beck was at the center of that, throwing for 240 yards and a season-high four touchdowns.

Ty Simpson and Alabama are 2-0 in the SEC this season. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Simpson and the Crimson Tide extended their win streak to four with a 30-14 win over No. 16 Vanderbilt. Simpson threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, his second straight strong performance against a ranked opponent. After dropping its opener to Florida State, Alabama has found its rhythm and will look to carry that momentum into upcoming matchups against Missouri and Tennessee.

Jeremiah Smith has 463 receiving yards and six touchdowns through five games for Ohio State this season. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Smith hauled in seven catches for 67 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Ohio State's 42-3 win over Minnesota. The sophomore wide receiver has caught five or more passes in every game this season and will have another big opportunity next weekend when Ohio State takes on Illinois in a Big Ten showdown.

Trinidad Chambliss came in relief for the injured Austin Simmons and has gone undefeated as Ole Miss' starter. (Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chambliss and the Rebels were on a bye in Week 6. Ole Miss jumped from No. 13 to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 following last Saturday’s win over LSU. After a week of rest, the Rebels will host Washington State in Week 7.

Fernando Mendoza has thrown for 1,208 yards and 16 touchdowns through five games this season. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Mendoza and the Hoosiers had a bye week after their 20-15 win over Iowa in Week 5. They'll use the extra time to prepare for a showdown with No. 2 Oregon next Saturday in Eugene.

