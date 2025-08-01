College Football 2025 Georgia Football Predictions: Bulldogs Ranked 5th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Updated Aug. 10, 2025 9:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Georgia lands in my Ultimate 136.

Georgia Bulldogs ranking: 5

Last year’s ranking: 2

Top player: LB CJ Allen: Made 12 starts last season and finished second on the team with 76 total tackles.



[Georgia's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Georgia will enter 2025 knowing who the starter at QB is and feeling good about the future of Gunner Stockton. Adding All-American Zachariah Branch to the receiver corps will be a real boon as he can affect the Bulldogs’ prowess down field and in the return game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stockton and Branch can form into one hell of a law firm. But I doubt they'll be the duo that some foresee them being on the field simply because Georgia has something against 1,000-yard receivers. I ain't kidding. There's only been one 1,000-yard receiver in a single season at Georgia since 2001, and I bet you don't know his name without looking it up. No, it ain't Brock Bowers. It ain't George Pickens. It ain't A.J. Green. It ain't even Hines Ward.

Terrence Edwards recorded 1,004 yards receiving in 2002. I bet Georgia will claim that's a mistake on their part; they should've shorted him 5 yards to keep the number at zero. But Kirby Smart doesn't need them. He won back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022 without them. Just make sure Stockton and Branch stay out of the way of the defense, and you can bet Georgia is going to be in the College Football Playoff again.

The Dawgs were given a medieval gauntlet run with games at Texas, at Ole Miss and at Alabama. Only Texas didn't beat them. This year, Texas comes to Sanford Stadium. We've seen two different presidential administrations and a literal plague since Georgia last lost at home (2019).

Thirty Georgia players, including 11 in the first round — an entire side of the ball — have been drafted since 2021. And Smart is 105-19 at Georgia. The Dawgs will be there at the end — again.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Georgia Win Total Odds: Over 9.5 (-170) Under 9.5 (+138)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Georgia Bulldogs

share