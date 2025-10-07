College Football 2025 College Football Week 7 Buzz: Deion Sanders to undergo procedure Published Oct. 7, 2025 4:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Changes at quarterback? Coaches fighting? Rivalries flaring?

College football news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around college football entering Week 7:

Deion Sanders to undergo blood clots procedure, expects to be at practice Wednesday

Colorado coach Deion Sanders will undergo a procedure later Tuesday that’s related to his blood clots , with the hope of being back at practice the next day and on the sideline this weekend against Iowa State.

The surgery is called an aspiration thrombectomy, which involves the left popliteal — located behind the knee — and tibial arteries. Sanders said it may take several hours.

He gave the medical update at the end of his weekly news conference, saying, "I cannot wait to get past this hurdle." He added it’s hereditary and "has nothing to do with me working at the level I’m trying to compete at."

The 58-year-old coach was in pain during a 35-21 loss at TCU last Saturday, alternating between sitting and limping along the sideline with his leg throbbing. He didn’t wear a shoe on his left foot in the second half and after the game said he was "hurting like crazy."

"I’m going to be all right," said Sanders, whose Buffaloes (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) host No. 22 Iowa State (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday. "Prayerfully, I’ll be right back tomorrow because I don’t miss practice. I don’t plan on doing such."

QB John Mateer could miss Red River Rivalry

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer might not be healthy in time for Saturday’s rivalry game when the sixth-ranked Sooners travel to Dallas to play against Texas.

Mateer suffered an injury to his right hand — his throwing hand — during Oklahoma’s 24-17 win over Auburn on Sept. 20. He played three quarters with the injury and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 9-yard run while hurt.

He had surgery during Oklahoma’s bye week, then sat out last week’s 44-0 win over Kent State.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said Mateer, one of the top quarterbacks in the nation before the injury, has not practiced against the Sooners’ first-string defense since the injury. Michael Hawkins Jr. and Whitt Newbauer are getting practice reps against the defensive starters for the sixth-ranked Sooners (5-0, 1-0 SEC).

Venables said he’s depending on the doctors to let him know what to do.

"John is doing no good-on-good work," Venables said. "So it’s Michael and Whitt right now. If something changes, I’ll let you know. But I think if you’re going to play, you’ve got to do good on good, right?"

There’s still time before Saturday’s game, and plenty can change. And if Mateer is available, it makes sense to play him. The transfer from Washington State has passed for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 190 yards and five scores in four games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

