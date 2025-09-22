College Football 2025 College Football Week 5 Buzz: Illinois CB Scott to Miss 'Majority' of Season Updated Sep. 22, 2025 4:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Changes at quarterback? Coaches fighting? Rivalries flaring?

College football news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around college football entering Week 5:

Illinois losses star CB Xavier Scott to leg injury

No. 23 Illinois will have to play most of the season without star cornerback Xavier Scott, coach Bret Bielema said Monday.

Scott will undergo a procedure on Wednesday for the injury that caused him to miss a 63-10 loss at No. 11 Indiana last weekend, Bielema said.

Multiple reports have indicated Scott’s injury is to his lower leg.

"He will be out the majority of the rest of the year, but there’s a chance he could come back at the end," Bielema said.

Scott’s injury complicates Illinois’ hopes of bouncing back from its blowout loss to Indiana as the Ilini (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) prepare to host No. 21 Southern California (4-0, 2-0) on Saturday. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava leads all Bowl Subdivision players in passer rating and has thrown nine touchdown passes without an interception.

Syracuse lose QB Steve Angeli for the season

Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left Achilles tendon, coach Fran Brown announced Monday, two days after the junior led the Orange to their most impressive win of the season.

Angeli was scheduled to have surgery later in the day. Brown hoped the 21-year-old will recover in time for spring sessions.

"A really good football player, a great person, just sad for him," Brown said of the Notre Dame transfer. "It’s been a nice little journey with him for the time that we’ve had him to play, and I’m excited about the time when he comes back."

Angeli was hurt on a noncontact play while rolling out of the pocket in the third quarter of a 34-21 win at Clemson. He finished 18 of 31 for 244 yards with two touchdowns before leaving the game with Syracuse leading 27-14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injury leaves Syracuse (3-1, 1-0 ACC) turning to Rickie Collins to take over as the Orange prepare to host Duke (2-2, 1-0) on Saturday. Collins was originally expected to start for Syracuse, before losing the job to Angeli.

ACC fines, reprimands Syracuse for feigning injuries

The Atlantic Coast Conference has fined Syracuse $25,000 and issued a public reprimand for the Orange feigning injuries in Saturday’s 34-21 win over conference opponent Clemson.

The ACC pointed to one incident in particular with 9:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, saying the Orange violated NCAA Football Rule 3-3-6-b, which addresses the feigning of injuries by players, declaring it "unethical and contrary to the spirit of the rules."

The ACC said the actions by two players, especially with the concurrent action by the coach in the team area, were a clear attempt to gain an unmerited advantage by stopping the game in order to secure an injury timeout.

The play also was reviewed by the national coordinator of football officials Steve Shaw, who agreed that the action violated the spirit of the injury timeout and fair play and was done in a way to circumvent the new injury timeout rule to avoid the team being charged a timeout.

Syracuse issued a statement Monday saying it acknowledged and accepted the reprimand and fine. The school added: "We remain firmly committed to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship and competitive integrity across all 20 of our varsity programs."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share