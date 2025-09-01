College Football 2025 CFB Week 1 Betting Recap: 'It’s Always Good When the No. 1 Team Falls' Published Sep. 1, 2025 11:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College football Week 1 odds showed that the public betting masses had a huge appetite, built up over several months of no football.

Saturday’s massive Texas vs. Ohio State matchup certainly helped feed that hunger.

"Texas-Ohio State had more money bet on it than any other college regular-season or conference championship game last year," Caesars Sports head of football Joey Feazel said.

Generally speaking, sportsbooks got the best of bettors on Texas-Ohio State and other key games. Oddsmakers from Las Vegas and across the country chimed in to recap the weekend that was in college football betting.

Life’s Great At Ohio State

Texas entered FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in Columbus as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. Ohio State came in at No. 2 in the coaches poll and No. 3 in the AP poll.

The Buckeyes were 1.5-point home favorites and won a defensive battle, 14-7. But Texas was the more popular play with bettors. And with so much wagered on the contest, bookmakers had a field day.

"This will end up being one of the biggest results for the book that we’ll see this year," BetMGM trading manager Seamus Magee said.

As good as the result was for BetMGM, it was likely even better for Caesars. That’s because a high-roller came into Vegas on Friday night or Saturday morning and put a whopping $1 million on Texas moneyline -105.

Which meant the Longhorns had to win outright, which they did not, which led to a seven-figure swing in favor of the house.

Texas trailed 7-0 at the half, but continued taking action in halftime betting and second-half, in-play wagering.

The SuperBook in Las Vegas was just fine with that.

"The game was a good result for us, and we did well on the second half, too," said SuperBook vice president John Murray, who was unimpressed with Arch Manning & Co. "I didn’t think much of the Texas game plan. That’s about the nicest way I can put it."

Prime Sportsbook, known for taking sharper action at its operations in New Jersey, Ohio and Kentucky, also fared well to Ohio State’s win.

"We beat the public and are paying the sharps," a Prime spokesperson said. "It’s always a good start to the season when the No. 1 team falls."

Tony Miller, sportsbook director at the Golden Nugget in downtown Vegas, likely spoke for several of his peers behind the counter:

Upset Special

As if sportsbooks didn’t bank enough on Ohio State’s win, Florida State managed to pad the coffers even more, in shocking fashion.

The Seminoles were coming off a dismal 2024 campaign: 2-10 straight up (SU) and 3-8-1 against the spread (ATS). So no surprise, the ‘Noles were 14-point home underdogs vs. No. 8 Alabama, in a game that kicked off right after Texas-Ohio State finished.

Bettors were all over the favorite, laying two touchdowns with the Crimson Tide. And no doubt, Alabama was also seen as the free space on a Bingo card in everyone’s moneyline parlays.

So, of course, confident QB Tommy Castellanos and Florida State sprung a massive 31-17 upset. Magee couldn’t have asked for much more.

"Bama going down is a parlay killer, on top of an already great day," Magee said.

Added The SuperBook’s Murray: "That was a very good result for us. We did well on parlays, in-game, etc."

Tommy Castellanos led Florida State to an upset over Alabama in Week 1.

More Public Punishment

There’s never a shortage of public money on Notre Dame, and Sunday night’s game at Miami was no exception.

At BetMGM, the sixth-ranked Fighting Irish took 73% of spread tickets and 70% of spread money, while closing as 3-point road favorites. The SuperBook saw similar action on Notre Dame and also saw a significant moneyline wager on the Irish, with the bettor needing only a Notre Dame win, regardless of margin.

"We just took a big bet on Notre Dame -150. So Miami outright is the ideal outcome for us," SuperBook risk manager Casey Degnon said right before kickoff Sunday night.

As was the case for much of the weekend, sportsbooks got that ideal outcome.

Miami blew a 21-7 halftime lead, as Notre Dame tied it at 24 with 3:21 remaining. But Carson Beck, in his first start after transferring from Georgia, led the Hurricanes to a game-winning field goal in a 27-24 victory.

Heisman Hiccups

Arch Manning was all the rage in offseason Heisman Trophy odds. The Texas quarterback was favored at every sportsbook, including BetMGM, where he was +600 entering Saturday’s game at Ohio State.

Manning was No. 1 in ticket count and money at BetMGM, and in fact had seen two times more money than any other player. But he was lackluster in the opener, going 17-of-30 for 170 yards and a touchdown, with one interception in the Longhorns’ 14-7 loss.

Arch Manning's Heisman odds took a dip after his shaky Week 1 start.

On Saturday morning at DraftKings Sportsbook, Manning was the +700 favorite. By the time LSU and Clemson kicked off Saturday night, Manning dropped to the +1400 co-fourth choice, with LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson QB Cade Klubnik the +700 co-favorites.

Nussmeier moved to the solo favorite after leading LSU to a 17-10 victory.

Then on Sunday, South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers got into the mix at the top of the Heisman oddsboard, after leading the Gamecocks to a 24-11 win over Virginia Tech.

When the dust finally settled Sunday night, here’s how it looked at DraftKings:

Nussmeier +800

Sellers +900

Beck +1200

Klubnik +1400

Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith +1500

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton +1500

Then, finally, came Manning’s name at +1600, joined by Oklahoma QB John Mateer.

It was a bumpy 36 hours for the perceived next family prodigy, as Manning went from heralded favorite to co-seventh choice.

But there’s a lot of season left, and the Longhorns play in plenty of high-profile games. So perhaps this is an opportunity. If you still believe in Manning, his current odds pay out much better than his pre-Week 1 price. Just something to think about.

Enjoy Bill Belichick’s debut Monday when North Carolina hosts TCU to wrap up a banner opening weekend.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

