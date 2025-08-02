College Football 2025 Kansas Football Predictions: Jayhawks Ranked 33rd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 8:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Kansas lands in my Ultimate 136.

Kansas Jayhawks ranking: 33

Last year’s ranking: 20

Top player: QB Jalon Daniels: Was one of six Big 12 players to throw for 2,400+ yards and also rush for 5+ TDs; has thrown for 6,751 yards and 45 TDs since 2020, ranking in the top 7 among Big 12 QBs in that span.

[Kansas' 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Lance Leipold is breaking in a new offensive coordinator for the third year after the last two left him for the Big Ten (Jeff Grimes, Wisconsin; Andy Kotelnicki, Penn State). But as one of the best small school coaches of all-time — a College Football Hall of Fame coach — Leipold has met change and adversity at every level and found a way to win. Last season it took two thirds of the season to find that way, but it was built around Jalon Daniels and an outstanding run-game offensively.

This year Daniels is back while Leipold searches for a tailback who can replace three-time 1,000-yard rusher Devin Neal. But that's a good problem. Longtime Leipold assistant Jim Zebrowski, and his job will be to help Neal cut turnovers (12 INTs) and increase the total TDs (20) for what is likely Daniels' last season.

While KU lost its offensive and defensive coordinators, along with 39 seniors, there's an opportunity for the Jayhawks to lean into their youth and inexperience at a brand new stadium. D.K. McDonald got promoted after helping put together a defense that allowed just 26 points per game in 2024 — the fewest at KU since 2007.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Kansas Jayhawks Win Total: Over 7.5 (+142) Under (-176)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

