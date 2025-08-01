College Football
2025 Clemson Football Predictions: Tigers Ranked 6th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
2025 Clemson Football Predictions: Tigers Ranked 6th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136

Updated Aug. 10, 2025 9:09 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

  • Who do I think is good?
  • Why do I think they're good?
  • What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Clemson lands in my Ultimate 136.

Team Ranking: 6
Last year's ranking: 19
Top player: QB Cade Klubnik: Top five all-time in Clemson history in pass yards, pass TDs, pass attempts and completions; only player in FBS to throw for 35 TDs with six or less interceptions.

Clemson's 2025 schedule

RJ's take: Dabo Swinney not only returns QB Cade Klubnik and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, but he added former Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen to his program. Perhaps no team has proven more resilient in the CFP era than Swinney’s defending ACC champion Tigers, who have made the CFP eight out of the last 10 years.

They get an opportunity to throw down an early marker with LSU headed to (the real) Death Valley for a Week 1 top 10 showdown. Alongside projected first-round NFL selection Klubnik, Antonio Williams, T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr. return to give Clemson a chance to run it back. The loss of WR Troy Stellato to Kentucky could be made up by the return of Tyler Brown from injury. Count on Klubnik to improve on his 3,600-yard, 36-TD performance last year.

And Allen has some absolute studs on his defense. EDGE T.J. Parker notched 11 sacks last year, while linebacker Sammy Brown picked up 11.5 tackles for loss. And then there's all 315 pounds of Peter Woods, who is the best Clemson defensive tackle since Christian Wilkins.

Clemson Win Total Odds: Over 9.5 (-230) Under 9.5 (+184)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

