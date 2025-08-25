College Football
2025 College Football Odds: Bettors Riding Arch Manning Heisman Futures
2025 College Football Odds: Bettors Riding Arch Manning Heisman Futures

Published Aug. 25, 2025 3:51 p.m. ET

Is it better to back Arch Manning right now to win the Heisman or hope for a chance at buying the dip later in the season?

Well, bettors at BetMGM aren't waiting for anything when it comes to the youngest Manning. 

With Week 1 on the horizon, they're already hammering his Heisman futures.

At the sportsbook, the most tickets (15.1%) are on him to win the award, and he's also the player with the highest handle (20.6%). Manning, who's taking over the reins at Texas as the Longhorns' starter, is BetMGM's biggest Heisman liability.

Currently, he's +600 to win the sport's most highly regarded individual award, followed by LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.

Will Arch Manning win the Heisman this season?

Manning's Heisman odds have proven to be a fascinating market, and so have his NFL Draft odds. 

At the beginning of the month, his grandfather — the legendary Archie Manning — mentioned that Arch would return to Texas in 2026. As a result, his No. 1 pick odds shifted.

His Heisman odds, however, have held steady.

But FOX Sports betting analyst Sammy P warned that "it’s not the best idea" to bet on the Heisman preseason favorite.

"Not a single summer favorite has won since 2015," Sammy P wrote. "We’ve seen doozies like Sam Darnold, Leonard Fournette, Spencer Rattler and DJ Uiagalelei sit atop the betting boards as the calendar flipped to August."

Now that the calendar is barreling toward September, bettors at BetMGM are also backing Burnt Orange in their first matchup of the season when Texas faces Ohio State this Saturday on FOX (noon ET).

According to the book, Texas at +1.5 is the most-bet team for Week 1 in tickets and is the second-most-bet team in handle.

Whether Texas comes out on top this weekend remains to be seen, but FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd has the Longhorns making a deep run.

"I think Texas, Penn State play for the national championship," he said.

