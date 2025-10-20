College Football
2025 College Football Odds: Bettors Bullish on Buckeyes' Title Futures
2025 College Football Odds: Bettors Bullish on Buckeyes' Title Futures

Published Oct. 21, 2025 9:38 a.m. ET

Is Ohio State trending toward another national title? 

It certainly seems that way, now that college football Week 9 is on the horizon.

Not only are the Buckeyes 7-0 straight up (SU), they're 6-0-1 against the spread (ATS). Both those records are the best in the country. 

They're also averaging 36.4 points per contest.

Because they've been so dominant, their championship futures at BetMGM are getting shorter. Ohio State opened at +450 to win it all; now the Buckeyes are sitting at +275.

And there's more.

 

At the sportsbook, Ohio State has the highest ticket at 11.7% and the highest handle at 13.8% to be the last team standing. So the public is bullish on the Buckeyes.

Also, as of Oct. 20, they're the clear favorites to win the Big Ten at -180. 

In fact, three weeks ago, Joel Klatt predicted that Ohio State would defeat Oregon to win the conference title. That could be in large part due to the quarterback play of Julian Sayin. He's in the conversation to win one of the sport's most coveted awards, as his Heisman odds are third on the board at +400.

 
"The real Heisman Trophy contender — at this point, anyway — is sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin," FOX College Football writer Michael Cohen noted. "[He] completed 36 of 42 passes for 393 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions to shred Wisconsin with the kind of poise and precision typically reserved for upperclassmen, not first-year starters."

There's still about a month and a half left to go in the regular season. Should bettors beware of backing Ohio State with such confidence so early?

According to FOX Sports National College Football Analyst RJ Young, there could be something standing in the way.

"There’s still one looming obstacle: Michigan," he wrote. "Ryan Day hasn’t beaten the Wolverines since 2019."

However, Young also noted that the Buckeyes "are the best team in America, and it’s not close."

